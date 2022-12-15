Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis Spotted Holding Hands in New York City

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis were previously spotted together at Robert Pattinson's birthday party in May

Published on December 15, 2022 04:19 PM
Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis are Spotted Holding Hands During a Rare Outing in New York City
Photo: TheImageDirect

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis are matching in the New York City winter weather.

On Wednesday, Stan, 40, and Wallis, 38, were spotted holding hands on a walk in New York City, marking a rare public appearance for the pair.

Golden Globes nominee Stan appeared to hold Wallis' dog Zeus's leash during their outing, during which the pair both matched in black outfits.

Rumors that Stan and the Malignant actress were dating started in May after a photo of the pair spending time together at Robert Pattinson's 36th birthday party in New York City emerged on the internet.

In one now-deleted snapshot originally shared by photographer Myles Hendrik in a carousel of photos from the event, Wallis could be seen gently pressing her mouth against Stan's bottom lip.

Sebastian Stan, Annabelle Wallis
Michael Buckner/Variety ; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Stan was most recently in a relationship with Spanish actress Alejandra Onieva since 2020.

The pair had mostly kept their relationship private, save for an occasional social media post. In April 2021, Onieva said she was "so proud" of Stan following the release of his film Monday. The following August, she celebrated his birthday by posting a sweet video montage featuring moments from their relationship.

"Today, many, many … years ago, my favorite soul came to life," wrote Onieva, 29. "Every word I could say about you wouldn't be enough. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOUUU BEBELUS @imsebastianstan 🎂."

She added, "Thank you for showing me how to live life from the heart. Life is a gift, and experiencing it with you is the true beauty of it!!"

PEOPLE confirmed in March that Wallis had split from longtime boyfriend Chris Pine. The former couple had been together for four years after first sparking dating rumors in 2018.

Wallis and Pine, 41, also tended to keep a low profile but could often be seen stepping out in New York and Los Angeles. They also quarantined together during the COVID pandemic.

