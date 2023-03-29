Emily Ratajkowski's Estranged Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Accused of Sexual Misconduct: Report

Sebastian Bear-McClard was a producer on directors Josh and Benny Safdie's movies Good Time and Uncut Gems

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 07:24 PM
Sebastian Bear McClard attends the premiere of A24's "Uncut Gems" at The Dome at Arclight Hollywood on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Sebastian Bear-McClard, the film producer and estranged husband of Emily Ratajkowski, has been accused of sexual misconduct by two women, according to a new report.

On Wednesday, Variety published a report describing two allegations of misconduct against the film producer, whose past work includes producing credits on the Safdie brothers' Good Time (2017) and Uncut Gems (2019), as well as the slasher comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022).

The outlet reported that the producer recruited a 17-year-old woman via Instagram to act in a Good Time scene that required her to be naked.

Variety did not identify the source of that information, though it noted that it had obtained a statement that the woman, now 24, had made in connection with a legal dispute involving Bear-McClard. The outlet also said it spoke with "more than a dozen sources familiar with Bear-McClard's behavior."

PEOPLE has not independently verified Variety's report, and representatives for Bear-McClard and Ratajkowski did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

According to Variety, the woman was asked to perform a nude scene with an actor who had recently been released from prison in front of "nearly a dozen male cast and crew members," including directors Josh Safdie and Bennie Safdie.

The woman reportedly said in her statement she "was utterly stunned and felt terrified. My distress only worsened when out of nowhere, [an actor] whispered in my ear if 'he could stick it in' while the cameras rolled. I said 'no.' "

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard attend the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards
Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The same woman went on to have a consensual romantic relationship with the producer for more than two years following filming the Good Time scene, which did not appear in the final release of the movie, per the outlet.

A24 distributed Good Time, which starred Robert Pattinson, in the U.S. following its acquisition of the film in 2016. The company was, however, not involved in the production of the thriller.

A second woman reportedly told Variety that she met Bear-McClard during production on Uncut Gems and said in a statement, also made in connection with the legal proceedings, that he was "grooming" her via Instagram and made promises regarding her career using his position in the film industry.

"Sebastian and I started kissing," the woman, who was 18 at the time, reportedly said in her statement as she described an incident at an apartment the producer shared with Ratajkowski. "Things escalated and then, without asking for my consent, Sebastian inserted himself inside me without using a condom."

Sebastian Bear-Mcclard, Emily Ratajkowski
Lexie Moreland/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

The same woman said Bear-McClard used derogatory and anti-Semitic language toward her, only to claim he was joking, and that he tracked her location via an app on her phone, according to Variety.

She also alleged the producer began communicating with a 15-year-old girl who had visited the Uncut Gems set via Instagram and "did not deny my accusations" when confronted, per Variety, which reported that multiple sources said the producer's contact with the teenager — as well as a romantic relationship with an assistant on the Uncut Gems set — led Josh and Bennie Safdie to fire him from their production company, Elara Pictures.

"The Elara team were made aware of Sebastian McClard's behavior in July 2022," a spokeswoman for the Safdie brothers told Variety Wednesday. "They took immediate action and terminated him."

The woman who said she filmed the nude scene for Good Time also stated that Bear-McClard did not discuss pay with her for her day of filming and that he bought her cigarettes after the film shoot. Though her name appears in the credits for the film, she does not receive residual pay for the movie, the outlet reported.

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Bear-McClard in Manhattan Supreme Court in Sept. 2022 after four years of marriage, according to court records obtained by Page Six at the time.

