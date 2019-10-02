Surprise! American Pie Star Seann William Scott Is Newly Married

Congratulations are in order for Seann William Scott!

The American Pie actor, 42, is married, PEOPLE confirms. Scott reportedly tied the knot with 31-year-old L.A.-based interior designer Olivia Korenberg, according to Page Six. Korenberg left her design firm, TwoFold LA, in August after co-founding it in 2011 with friend Jenn Pablo.

Earlier this month, Scott told Us Weekly that he was “dating somebody.“

“She’s a great girl,” he said, adding that he is a “pretty private” person but “super happy.”

Scott was previously engaged to former Victoria’s Secret model Lindsay Frimodt in March 2012, but the two later split in January 2013, according to Us Weekly.

“She hadn’t seen American Pie, thank god,” Scott joked to E! News after revealing his engagement. “Otherwise, I probably wouldn’t be engaged.”

Scott played Steve Stifler in 1999’s American Pie and its sequels, alongside costars Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan and Tara Reid. Earlier this month, Scott reflected on the iconic film’s 20th anniversary during an interview with PEOPLE.

“I didn’t think that we were going to do a thousand American Pie movies,” he laughed. “I had a feeling though, because the script was so funny, that it had the potential to be a success. Because it was this combination of these characters being really sweet and having such authencity to the high school experience and being funny.”

“I think I only worked in the movie for six days,” Scott added. “I was only supposed to be in a couple scenes, so they just kept letting me improvise because I just wanted to get myself in as much of the movie as possible.”

“Every day for me was a dream come true,” he said of working on the film. “I felt like I’d won the lottery.”