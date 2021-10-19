The Downton Abbey star met Penn early on in her career, on the set of their 1984 movie Racing with the Moon.

They quickly fell in love and got engaged, according to the Daily Mail. "It was the frenzy of Sean's feelings that overwhelmed me. It was also the first real experience of boys I'd had, which was kind of nice," McGovern told the outlet. "In the beginning it was fun. We were a similar age and in the same place professionally, so we were experiencing everything together."

Penn allegedly proposed to McGovern when she was 23 years old. "We lasted a couple of years on and off. I didn't want to get married, but he did – or at least he said he did," the Ordinary People star told the outlet.

"It was so exhausting, I couldn't sustain it. We also wanted to do different things. He likes to pretend he's not really a Hollywood person, but he is," she said.