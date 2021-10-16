Sean Penn's Wife Actress Leila George Files for Divorce After 1 Year of Marriage

Sean Penn and Leila George tied the knot in July 2020, but the pair had been romantically linked since 2016

Sean Penn's wife, Australian actress Leila George, has filed for divorce after just over one year of marriage.

George, 29, filed the dissolution in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, PEOPLE confirms.

Reps for Penn and George did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Penn and George, 61, tied the knot in July 2020, during an intimate ceremony with only a few loved ones present. Rumors of their nuptials started swirling when they were spotted wearing gold rings. Their friends later started congratulating them on Instagram before Penn confirmed the news.

"We did a COVID wedding. By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother. And we did it that way," the actor said on Late Night with Seth Meyers a month later.

Though Penn and George have been romantically linked since 2016, a friend of the actress told PEOPLE in August following their nuptials that the pair had reunited earlier in 2020 after a stretch of being on and off.

"They got together and then they broke up, and Sean won her back," said the source. "He realized he had made a mistake and when he felt he might lose her, he worked hard to get her back."

The insider added that the time self-isolating together during the pandemic helped strengthen their connection. Penn and George even embarked on humanitarian efforts with each other throughout the public health crisis, including helping set up testing sites in Los Angeles.

"They got back together during COVID and became really close and got engaged a few months ago, early during quarantine," the source explained.

Penn split from Charlize Theron in June 2015. He was previously married to Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010, and Madonna from 1985 to 1989.

The actor has two children from his marriage to Wright: daughter Dylan, 28, and Hopper.