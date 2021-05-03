Sean Penn and Wife Leila George Have a Date Night at VAX Live Event Taping

Sean Penn introduced Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, who performed two songs, during the taping of Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Sunday marked a date night out (for a good cause!) for Sean Penn and wife Leila George.

Penn, 60, dressed casually for the evening in a navy graphic tee, blue jeans and a black bomber jacket, while George paired a black graphic tee with leather pants and a tan blazer. Both wore protective face coverings during a photo op together.

The two-time Oscar winner tied the knot with George, 29, in July, during an intimate ceremony with only a few loved ones present. Rumors of their nuptials started swirling when they were spotted wearing gold rings. Their friends later started congratulating them on Instagram before Penn confirmed the news.

"We did a COVID wedding. By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother. And we did it that way," the actor said on Late Night with Seth Meyers in August.

Sean Penn

Though Penn and George have been romantically linked since 2016, a friend of the actress told PEOPLE in August following their nuptials that the pair had reunited earlier in 2020 after a stretch of being on and off.

"They got together and then they broke up, and Sean won her back," said the source. "He realized he had made a mistake and when he felt he might lose her, he worked hard to get her back."

The insider added that the time self-isolating together during the pandemic helped strengthen their connection. Penn and George even embarked on humanitarian efforts with each other throughout the public health crisis, including helping set up testing sites in Los Angeles.

"They got back together during COVID and became really close and got engaged a few months ago, early during quarantine," the source explained.

VAX Live was pre-taped at SoFi stadium – a "large-scale vaccination site" – in Los Angeles with the support of the state of California, the L.A. County Health Department, the City of Los Angeles, the City of Inglewood and E. Stanley Kroenke, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park Developer and the Los Angeles Rams' owner and chairman.

Global Citizen is making a plea to philanthropists and corporations to donate "dollars-for-doses" in order to vaccinate health workers around the world. The concert will also call on world leaders and governments to pledge $22.1 billion in order "to get two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses, tests and treatments to the world's poorest countries by the end of 2021."

The show airs on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube, iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations and the iHeartRadio App starting at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, Fox starting at 11 p.m. ET/PT and YouTube on the Global Citizen channel, with an extended version on Saturday, May 8.