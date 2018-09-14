Sean Penn, 58, Shows Off His Toned Abs During a Relaxed Surfing Session in Malibu

Sean Penn is not saying goodbye to summer just yet!

The actor, 58, went shirtless on the beach in Malibu, Calif., on Thursday as he carried his light blue surfboard while catching up with some friends.

Penn showed off his toned physique in black leggings in flipflops as he walked back toward his car.

The First actor has been spending as much time as possible at the beach of late and was previously photographed enjoying the waves in August ahead of his birthday with girlfriend Leila George, 26.

The pair looked relaxed as they lounged on the beach in Oahu, Hawaii with Penn wearing army green swim trunks and George in a black bikini. The actor has been enjoying his summer among friends and was spotted at pal Leonardo DiCaprio’s Fourth of July bash.

Their beach outing came just days after Penn’s ex Robin Wright married her French beau Clement Giraudet in a private French ceremony.

RELATED: Sean Penn, 58, Hits Beach with Girlfriend Leila George, 26, After His Ex Robin Wright Marries

“It was very intimate and low-key,” a source told PEOPLE. “Robin wanted it to be about them, not a big production.”

As for Penn, he and George have been dating since 2016 when they were spotted locking lips on the beach. She was even featured on his audiobook Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff.

Penn and Wright were previously married from 1996 to 2010. The former couple shares two children: daughter Dylan Frances, 27, and Hopper Jack, 25.