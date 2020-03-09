Sean Penn Sweetly Supports Girlfriend Leila George at Her Australian Wildfire Relief Zoo Event

Sean Penn and his girlfriend Leila George are going strong.

The couple stepped out together on Sunday night, a rare appearance for the couple who keep their relationship more private. The two attended a benefits for Australia wildfire relief efforts hosted by the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association at the LA Zoo.

Penn, 59, and George, the 27-year-old daughter of Law & Order star Vincent D’Onofrio, were both dressed casually while tightly holding hands and sticking close to each other on the red carpet.

RELATED: Sean Penn Steps Out with New Love Leila George at L.A. Event

George later revealed on Instagram she produced the event to help benefit the fund. Other celebrities like Shania Twain and Helen Hunt attended, with George calling them her “childhood idols.”

“I produced an event today at @lazoo to benefit the Australia Wildfire Fund. We are supporting LONG TERM CONSERVATION of wildlife, land and communities. We need to look after this planet. Let’s keep it beautiful,” George wrote on her Instagram stories.

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty

Penn and George have been dating since 2016 when they were spotted locking lips on the beach. She was even featured on his audiobook Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff.

Penn split from Charlize Theron in June 2015. He was previously married to Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010, and Madonna from 1985 to 1989.

The actor has two children from his marriage to Wright: daughter Dylan Frances, 28, and Hopper Jack, 26.