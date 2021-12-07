Sean Penn and Leila George were photographed together in Miami almost two months after the actress filed for divorce

Sean Penn Seen in Miami with Estranged Wife Almost 2 Months After She Filed for Divorce

Sean Penn and his estranged wife, Leila George, were spotted together in Miami almost two months after she filed for divorce.

The two were spotted together Friday in Miami Beach, where they attended a party alongside Penn's friend, Leonardo DiCaprio.

Penn and George also attended the actor's CORE non-profit event at Soho Beach House.

The two were romantically linked in 2016, and they tied the knot in July 2020. George, an Australian actress, filed for divorce in mid-October after just over a year of marriage to Penn.

In August 2020, Penn appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers where he said, "We did a COVID wedding. By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother. And we did it that way."

Though Penn and George have been together since 2016, a friend of the actress told PEOPLE in August, following their nuptials, that the pair had reunited earlier in 2020 after a stretch of being on and off.

"They got together and then they broke up, and Sean won her back," said the source. "He realized he had made a mistake and when he felt he might lose her, he worked hard to get her back."

The insider added that the time self-isolating together during the pandemic helped strengthen their connection. Penn and George even embarked on humanitarian efforts with each other throughout the public health crisis, including helping set up testing sites in Los Angeles.

Penn split from Charlize Theron in June 2015. He was previously married to Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010, and Madonna from 1985 to 1989.