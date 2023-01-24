Exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright 'Get Along Great' as They Spend Time Together Again: Source

The exes were spotted out together in Los Angeles multiple times this month

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 24, 2023
Sean Penn attends CORE Gala 2022: A Gala Dinner To Benefit CORE's Crisis Response Efforts Across The World; Robin Wright attends the Netflix "House of Cards" FYSEE Event
Sean Penn; Robin Wright. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Sean Penn and Robin Wright are happy to spend time together again — but they're not back together as a couple, a source says.

The pair — who were married from 1996 to 2010 — recently sparked rumors that they rekindled things after they were spotted together at the Los Angeles International Airport and in Los Angeles for a meetup.

But an insider tells PEOPLE they're not a romantic item.

"They are both single right now and get along great," the source says. "Sean has always said that Robin is the love of his life. He regrets many things that happened during their marriage. He really enjoys spending time with her now."

The exes were spotted together at LAX last week carrying their bags up an escalator in a rare public appearance together. The two were last photographed in 2017 heading to New York's John F. Kennedy airport. Reps for both stars didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the sighting.

The Gaslit actor was also photographed stepping out of his truck to meet Wright and the two appeared to smile at each other during a meet-up this week in Los Angeles.

Robin Wright and Sean Penn circa 1990 in New York City
Robin Wright and Sean Penn circa 1990. Robin Platzer/Images/Getty Images

Penn and Wright, 56, both recently ended relationships last year, with Penn finalizing his divorce from Leila George in April 2022 and Wright filing for divorce from Clément Giraudet in September 2022 after four years together.

Penn and Wright began dating in 1989 after Penn's divorce from Madonna and had dated on and off for years before their marriage. They welcomed two kids together: son Hopper Penn, 29, and daughter Dylan Penn, 31.

In 2014, Wright told Britain's Telegraph that her divorce from Penn after a 20-year relationship was "devastating."

"Divorce in and of itself, and with children, is devastating. Worse than that," she said at the time. "One of the reasons why we got back together and broke up so much was trying to keep the family together. If you've got kids, it's a family, and you try again, and you try again."

"We did that for a long time," she added to the outlet.

Sean Penn Robin Wright Penn
Robin Wright and Sean Penn in 2009. Alain BENAINOUS/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: 17 Celeb Couples Who Broke Up Only to Get Back Together Again

Penn also spoke to Vanity Fair just after the divorce in 2010, saying that Wright was "a ghost to me now."

"We spent all those years together," he said at the time. "Now she's just gone."

He later discussed what his relationship with the House of Cards actress was like in the years after their divorce with Marc Maron on the WTF with Mark Maron podcast in 2018, sharing that the two "don't have a lot of conversation."

"We don't not get along," he added. "We have very separate relationships with our kids at this point and it seems to work better that way because they are making their own decisions. As it turned out she and I did not share the same ethical views on parenting, including the continuing parenting of adult children."

