Sean Penn, 58, Hits Beach with Girlfriend Leila George, 26, After His Ex Robin Wright Marries

Sean Penn is soaking up the sun ahead of his birthday

Penn, who turns 58 on Friday, kicked off his birthday week with a trip to Hawaii with girlfriend Leila George, 26. The two were seen lounging on the beach in Oahu on Monday.

The pair looked relaxed as they sat in the sand together, with Penn wearing army green swim trunks and George in a black bikini.

Penn and George have been dating since 2016 when they were spotted locking lips on the beach. She was even featured on his audiobook Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff.

The beach trip comes just days after Penn’s ex Robin Wright married her French beau Clement Giraudet in a private French ceremony.

RELATED VIDEO: Sean Penn Says He and Ex Robin Wright Don’t ‘Share the Same Ethical Views on Parenting’

“It was very intimate and low-key,” a source told PEOPLE. “Robin wanted it to be about them, not a big production.”

Her daughter Dylan shared an Instagram video of guests dancing at what appears to be the reception in La Roche-sur-le-Buis (an area of Provence in southeastern France), captioning her post, “Weddin vibes.”

Penn and Wright were previously married from 1996 to 2010. The former couple share two children: daughter Dylan Frances, 27, and Hopper Jack, 25.