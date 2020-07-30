The actor enjoyed a late-night outing with his son, Hopper, and his girlfriend, Leila George

Sean Penn Has Dinner with Girlfriend Leila George and Son Hopper in L.A.

Sean Penn spent quality time with his son and girlfriend.

The actor, 59, was photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu, California, on Wednesday night with his girlfriend, actress Leila George, and his son Hopper, 26.

The group wore masks as they talked after dinner, with the Oscar winner donning a black face covering and a tan suede bomber jacket, while George looked comfortable in a rose-colored sweatshirt.

Hopper was seen talking to his father in the background of the photograph.

Penn, who turns 60 in August, and George, 28, were spotted together in April helping volunteers at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Los Angeles.

The Milk star's nonprofit Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) teamed up with the mayor’s office and the L.A. Fire Department to run the locations in order to free up healthcare workers needed on the frontlines.

The couple, who have been dating since 2016, frequently bonds over philanthropic efforts. In March, they shared a night out at a fundraiser for wildlife relief in Australia following the devastating bushfires.

George made a call for volunteers on Instagram, writing that the team needs “all the help we can get.”

“I’m working with @coreresponse setting up drive thru COVID testing sites around LA. We need all the help we can get. VERY safe environment. FULL protection provided. JOIN ME! 😍,” she wrote.

Penn’s two children — daughter Dylan, 29, and Hopper, both of whom he shares with ex Robin Wright — additionally helped out in the effort organized by CORE, which also pitched in during other crises over the years, like in Haiti in 2010.

“Both of my kids are working in the hot zone line,” Penn told ABC News. “They are very service-oriented people themselves, and there was no keeping them off it.”