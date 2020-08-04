Sean Penn, 60, and Leila George, 28, tied the knot last Thursday with just a few people present

Sean Penn Confirms He Married Leila George in a 'COVID Wedding' on Zoom with His Kids Present

Sean Penn and Leila George made their quarantine all that more memorable with an intimate wedding.

The actor, who turns 60 this month, confirmed on Monday's Late Night with Seth Meyers that he married his 28-year-old bride last week with just a few people present — and the officiant on Zoom! The couple have been dating since 2016.

"It was Thursday," Penn told host Seth Meyers after showing off his ring. "We did a COVID wedding. By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother. And we did it that way."

Penn shares two kids — daughter Dylan Frances, 29, and son Hopper Jack, 26 — with ex-wife Robin Wright.

George is the eldest child of actor Vincent D'Onofrio and Italian actress Greta Scacchi. Though she's the former couple's only child, she also has three brothers: Matteo, 22, from her mom's side and Elias, 20, and Luka, 12, from her dad's side.

After Meyers pointed out that such a small wedding sounds a lot less stressful than his own large wedding back in 2013, Penn jokingly agreed.

"Let’s say there are socially liberating factors under COVID," the actor quipped.

Rumors of their nuptials started swirling over the weekend when they were spotted wearing gold rings. Their friends later started congratulating them on Instagram before Penn confirmed the news Monday night.

The couple both share a commitment to philanthropy.

Penn and George were spotted together in April helping volunteers at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Los Angeles, and in March they made a rare appearance together while attending a fundraiser the actress produced for wildlife relief in Australia following the devastating bushfires.

“It’s the most important thing [to have his support]. I wouldn’t be here smiling today if it wasn’t for him," George told PEOPLE at the event.

George has also supported Penn's nonprofit Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE), which has teamed up with the mayor’s office and the L.A. Fire Department to run the locations in order to free up healthcare workers needed on the frontlines.

The actress was even featured on Penn's audiobook Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff.