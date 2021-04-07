"Service itself can be a bumpy road, but one we all have to travel," Penn says of the new documentary

Sean Penn Brings Help to Haiti After 2010 Earthquake in Trailer for Discovery+ Doc Citizen Penn

A new Discovery+ documentary is shining a light on how Sean Penn helped to organize relief efforts for Haiti in the wake of a devastating earthquake in 2010.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at the trailer for Citizen Penn, the Oscar winner is seen bringing together a crew of volunteers who traveled to Haiti after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake destroyed large parts of the island.

"I don't fancy myself a good doer or a bad doer. I'm just a guy who says, 'OK, I think I can do this. I think I can do some good here,'" Penn, 60, says in the trailer. "And that's it."

The documentary, directed by Don Hardy (Pick of the Litter), follows Penn and his team of volunteers days after the earthquake struck the island and the aftermath, as well as Penn's 10-year journey since then, including the forming of CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), which now aids in humanitarian efforts.

"From climate to conflict resolution, to poverty and COVID-19, citizenship increasingly requires service," Penn says. "Service itself can be a bumpy road, but one we all have to travel. Don Hardy traveled it with CORE (JP/HRO) for over a decade, and I hope his insightful filmmaking will find some form of inspiration for those who watch it. He shows the good, the bad, and the ugly."

In March 2020, CORE began providing COVID-19 testing across the U.S. and is running the country's largest vaccination site at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

Penn received his vaccination in January, tweeting, "I'm a lucky man."