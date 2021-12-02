Sean Penn was joined by daughter Dylan Penn, pal Leonardo DiCaprio and more at CORE's fundraiser in Miami Beach, Florida, on Wednesday

Sean Penn Steps Out at Charity Event Alongside Daughter with Support from Friend Leonardo DiCaprio

Sean Penn got support from his daughter and famous friends at a benefit Wednesday night to celebrate efforts by his nonprofit.

The Oscar winner, 61, attended the special event put on by CORE Miami, supporting CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and its response programs in Latin America, Haiti and Brazil. The fundraiser was held at Soho Beach House in Miami Beach, Florida.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Penn's 30-year-old daughter Dylan walked the red carpet, posing for photos with her dad. Additionally, pal Leonardo DiCaprio showed support, attending the event wearing an L.A. Dodgers cap that matched his all-black attire.

On the official CORE Instagram Story, the organization explained of the event, "Last night CORE hosted a special evening to benefit our COVID-19 relief programs in Latin America."

"It was an amazing night of compassion, support and commitment to CORE's global mission to provide aid to the most vulnerable communities," they added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Penn directed daughter Dylan, whom he shares with ex-wife Robin Wright, in the recent film Flag Day, which served as her acting debut. Dylan told PEOPLE in August that working with her father on the movie was a therapeutic experience

"For me, it was equal to doing family therapy in a room full of strangers," Dylan said of filming certain scenes. "I've done family therapy, but I've never done it with a crew that I didn't know."