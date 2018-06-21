Sean Penn and Robin Wright's Son Hopper, 24, Pleads No Contest in Nebraska Drug Arrest: Reports

Hopper Penn has settled his drug case in Nebraska.

The 24-year-old son of actors Sean Penn and Robin Wright pleaded no contest to drug charges stemming from an April 2018 arrest, according to USA Today. Hopper was arrested along with actress Uma von Wittkamp, 26, after their car was pulled over for failure to signal.

The officer suspected drug activity and searched the car, finding 14 grams of marijuana, four amphetamine pills, and 3 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, the outlet reports.

Penn and Von Wittkamp both plead no contest to the misdemeanor charge of attempt of a felony and were ordered to pay $1,000 each. The no-contest plea means they don’t admit guilt.

Robin Wright and Hopper Penn Splash News Online

Hopper is the youngest child of Sean and Robin, who were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010. The former couple also share 27-year-old daughter Dylan Penn.

Hopper has been open about his struggle with addiction in the past, saying Sean’s tough love helped him get clean.

“I was doing a lot of stuff,” Hopper said, “but meth was the main one that brought me down.”

Dylan Penn, Sean Penn and Hopper Penn

He eventually agreed to get help, but only after getting a firm ultimatum from his dad.

“I went to rehab because I woke up in a hospital and my dad was like, ‘Rehab? Or bus bench?’ I was like, ‘I’ll take the bed,’ ” he said.