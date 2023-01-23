Exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright Seen in Los Angeles Spending More Time Together

Sean Penn and Robin Wright, who were married from 1996 until 2010, were last spotted together at Los Angeles International Airport

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 23, 2023 02:54 PM
Sean Penn, Robin Wright
Photo: TheImageDirect (2)

Sean Penn and Robin Wright are continuing to spend time together.

Over the weekend, the exes were spotted together again in Los Angeles roughly one week after they were both spotted at Los Angeles International Airport.

Penn, 62, could be seen stepping out of his truck to meet Wright, 56, as the exes appeared to smile at each other during their meet-up.

The actors have both recently ended relationships: Penn finalized his divorce from Leila George in April 2022, while Wright filed for divorce from Clément Giraudet in Sept. 2022 after four years together.

Penn and Wright began dating in 1989 after Penn's divorce from Madonna and dated on-and-off for years. The two were married from 1996 to 2010 and share son Hopper, 29, and daughter Dylan, 31.

The exes were last spotted together carrying their bags up an escalator at LAX earlier this month in a rare public appearance for the former couple. Reps for both stars didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the earlier sighting.

sean-penn-robin-wright.jpg
Ray Mickshaw/WireImage.

During their marriage, the House of Cards actress changed her name to Wright Penn before going back to her original moniker after their 2010 divorce.

In 2014, Wright told Britain's Telegraph that her divorce from Penn after a 20-year relationship was "devastating."

"Divorce in and of itself, and with children, is devastating. Worse than that," she said at the time. "One of the reasons why we got back together and broke up so much was trying to keep the family together. If you've got kids, it's a family, and you try again, and you try again."

"We did that for a long time," she added to the outlet.

Speaking to Vanity Fair just after the divorce in 2010, Penn said that Wright was "a ghost to me now."

"We spent all those years together," he said at the time. "Now she's just gone."

In May 2017, Penn and Wright were spotted heading to New York's John F. Kennedy airport almost seven years after their divorce was finalized.

In 2018, Penn told comedian Marc Maron on the WTF with Mark Maron podcast that he and Wright "don't have a lot of conversation" in the years after their divorce.

"We don't not get along," he added. "We have very separate relationships with our kids at this point and it seems to work better that way because they are making their own decisions. As it turned out she and I did not share the same ethical views on parenting, including the continuing parenting of adult children."

