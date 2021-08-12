Sean Penn and Daughter Dylan Hit the Red Carpet for Flag Day Screening

The red carpet is a family affair for Sean Penn and daughter Dylan!

The Penns posed for photos together at a screening of their upcoming film Flag Day at The Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles Wednesday. Dylan, 30, sparkled in a sequin silver dress, while her famous father, 60, kept it casual in a bomber jacket and jeans.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Oscar winner directs his only daughter in her first leading performance for the new movie, out Aug. 20. Based on a true story, Flag Day is adapted from Jennifer Vogel's 2004 memoir Flim-Flam Man: A True Family History.

The film follows the story of John Vogel (Sean), whose double life as a con-artist past catches up with him when his daughter Jennifer (Dylan) is an adult.

Dylan Penn and Sean Penn Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sean both directs and stars in the film, with daughter Dylan and son Hopper, 27, playing his character's kids. The actor shares his two adult children with ex-wife Robin Wright, from whom he divorced in 2010.

At a Cannes press conference last month, producer William Horberg said it was a dream come true to have the Penns join the Flag Day cast, IndieWire reported.

"When I dreamed from the beginning to make the movie with Sean Penn as John Vogel, to have a real father and daughter play a father and daughter, knowing Sean's commitment to authenticity, this was a special way for this story to be told," Horberg said. "We didn't compromise. We had to fight hard to get the resources, to get Sean to do this."

flag day Dylan and Sean Penn in Flag Day | Credit: metro Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Dylan opened up about what was like to be directed by her dad.

"For me, it was equal to doing family therapy in a room full of strangers," the actress said, adding "I've done family therapy, but I've never done it with a crew that I didn't know."

In fact, Dylan said that Wright encouraged her to take the role with Sean behind the camera from the start.

"She very simply said, 'I've never worked with a better director than your dad. It was the most amazing experience I've ever had as an actor,'" Dylan told PEOPLE of her mother's advice. "So I trusted that."

In the same conversation, Sean celebrated his daughter's work onscreen.