Sean Connery's Pistol from First Bond Film Dr. No Will Be Up for Auction a Month After His Death

Sean Connery's iconic gun from his first outing as James Bond will soon be up for auction.

The deactivated Walther PP pistol will be available as part of the "Icons & Idols Trilogy: Hollywood" hosted by Julien's Auctions on Dec. 3. The prop is memorable for its appearance in 1962's Dr. No.

"In the cinematic debut of the character of James Bond, Connery uses this hero weapon throughout the film and helped to establish and define the character that has been featured in books, films, and other media for the past nearly six decades," the auction house's press release read.

The sale comes days after Connery, the first ever Bond, died on Oct. 31 at his home in the Bahamas. He was aged 90. His ashes will soon be transported to his beloved homeland of Scotland.

“We are going to bring Sean back to Scotland – that was his final wish,” Connery’s widow, Micheline Roquebrune, told the Scottish Mail on Sunday about the Bond legend.

“He wanted his ashes to be scattered in the Bahamas and also in his homeland," she continued, adding that his family would like this to happen just as soon as the coronavirus restrictions allow.

“Whenever it is possible and safe to travel again, then it is the family’s intention to return to Scotland with him,” said Roquebrune, 91, who was married to the actor for 45 years.