Sean Connery's Ashes to Be Scattered in His Beloved Scotland: 'That Was His Final Wish,' Says Widow

Sean Connery is making one last trip to the beloved land of his birth.

“We are going to bring Sean back to Scotland – that was his final wish,” Connery’s widow, Micheline Roquebrune, told the Scottish Mail on Sunday about the Bond legend, who passed away on Oct.31 at his home in the Bahamas. He was aged 90.

“He wanted his ashes to be scattered in the Bahamas and also in his homeland," she continued, adding that his family would like this to happen just as soon as the coronavirus restrictions allow.

“Whenever it is possible and safe to travel again, then it is the family’s intention to return to Scotland with him,” said Roquebrune, 91, who was married to the actor for 45 years.

“We would like to organize a memorial service for him in Scotland – that is our hope. But we cannot say when this will happen exactly."

Roquebrune, who was with Connery when he died in his sleep at his home at Lyford Cay, Bahamas, also confirmed that the actor would be cremated at a private service in the Caribbean island.

His ashes will then be kept safe "until we can travel," she told the Scottish Mail on Sunday. "We do not know when this will be possible.”

The news of Connery's death emerged on Saturday, Oct. 31, shortly after he passed away during the night. A cause of death was not given.

Roquebrune and Connery's sons Jason and Stephane later confirmed that he died "peacefully surrounded by family," a rep for the actor told PEOPLE.

Jason, 57, went on to tell the BBC that his father had been "unwell for some time."

"We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time," he said. "A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor."

Harrison Ford was one of many famous names to pay tribute. “He was my father… not in life… but in ‘Indy 3,’” Ford, 78, said in reference to their roles in 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in which Connery played Ford’s father.

“You don’t know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the side car of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm.”

He added, “God, we had fun — if he’s in heaven, I hope they have golf courses. Rest in peace, dear friend.”

Close friend, racing driver Sir Jackie Stewart, 81, added that Connery was "above all a Scot."

"There was nobody more Scottish than Sean and he never changed it," Stewart told PEOPLE. "When he was a Russian submarine captain in Red October and all the movies he did, he was still Scottish. The Scottish voice was still there, and it was always 'Sean from Scotland'. And he was a very, very proud Scot.