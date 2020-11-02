Sean Connery Was PEOPLE's Oldest Sexiest Man Alive After Getting Named at 59

Sean Connery broke the mold throughout his career — including as PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive.

The actor, who died over the weekend at the age of 90, was crowned in 1989, becoming the oldest star to claim the title at the age of 59. He still holds the record today.

Upon receiving the news at the time, Connery told PEOPLE, "For once, I'm speechless."

"It'll all be downhill from there!" he joked.

Several of Connery's costars such as Barbara Carrera, who was in 1983's Never Say Never Again with the actor spoke about Connery's sex appeal.

"He's one of the few men who has stayed sexy with age," Carrera told PEOPLE at the time. "All over the world, women ask about Sean Connery. They stare at me with their mouths open: 'What's he like to work with?'"

The actor's talent also stood above the rest, with Steven Spielberg commenting to PEOPLE, "There are only seven genuine movie stars in the world today and Sean is one of them."

Connery died in his sleep while staying at his home in the Bahamas.

"His wife Micheline and his two sons, Jason and Stephane have confirmed that he died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family," a rep for the actor told PEOPLE on Saturday. "There will be a private ceremony followed by a memorial yet to be planned once the virus has ended."

His son Jason went on to tell the BBC that his father had been "unwell for some time."

"We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time," he said. "A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor."

Micheline Roquebrune later told the Mail on Sunday that her husband had been struggling with dementia before his death.

"It was no life for him," the French-Moroccan artist, 91, said. "It took its toll on him. He was not able to express himself latterly."

She went on to share that Connery "got his final wish to slip away without any fuss."

"At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful. I was with him all the time and he just slipped away," she said. "It was what he wanted."

Connery was married twice — first to Australian actress Diane Cilento, whom he divorced in 1973. Cilento, who died of cancer at age 78 in 2011, shared son Jason with Connery. Then in 1975, Connery wed Roquebrune, who had three children from previous marriages, Oliver, Micha, and Stephane, all of whom became Connery's stepchildren.