In 2011, Sean Connery announced he was retiring from making movies and largely stayed out of the public eye after that

Sean Connery and His Son Jason Smile Together in One of Late Actor's Last Family Photos

Sean Connery was surrounded by the love of his family members until his death.

The late actor died on Saturday in his sleep while staying in the Bahamas. A cause of death was not given. "His wife Micheline and his two sons, Jason and Stephane have confirmed that he died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family," a rep for the actor told PEOPLE. "There will be a private ceremony followed by a memorial yet to be planned once the virus has ended."

His son Jason, 57, confirmed his father's death to the BBC, saying the James Bond icon was "unwell for some time."

"We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time," Jason said. "A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor."

Back in August 2019, on Connerys 89th birthday, Jason's longtime partner Fiona Ufton shared a heartwarming photo of Jason and his beloved father. In the image, which is the most recent photo of Connery on social media, the screen legend playfully looks away from the camera with a slight smile as he points in the air with his index finger.

Connery was married twice — first to Australian actress Diane Cilento, whom he divorced in 1973. Cilento, who died of cancer at age 78 in 2011, shared son Jason with Connery. Then, Connery wed French-Moroccan artist Micheline Roquebrune, who had three children from previous marriages, Oliver, Micha, and Stephane, all of whom became Connery's stepchildren.

In 2011, Connery announced he was retiring from making movies and largely stayed out of the public eye after that, spending time in New York City where he was occasionally spotted strolling around with Roquebrune.

But in 2014, Connery briefly came out of retirement to voice a character in the animated film Guardian of the Highlands.

Before he retired from Hollywood, the Oscar winner, who was named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive in 1989 at the age of 59, starred in seven James Bond films beginning with 1962's Dr. No and blazed through a celebrated three-decade streak as 007 that would culminate in 1983's Never Say Never Again, setting the gold standard for others seeking to don 007’s sharp tuxedo.

Image zoom Sean Connery in 2015 | Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

In a career that spanned six decades — from his early days in TV to a full-blown run as Hollywood leading man — Connery would showcase his versatility as an actor, moving between prestige fare (TV adaptations of Anna Karenina and Macbeth), retellings of classics (Robin and Marian) and thrillers (Highlander, Rising Sun).

Outside of his Bond films, the Scotsman is most fondly remembered for two roles: as Indiana Jones’ testy, persnickety father in 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and as the doomed Irish cop Jimmy Malone in 1987’s gangster epic The Untouchables.

Connery's The Untouchables costar Kevin Costner mourned the late star's death on Saturday.