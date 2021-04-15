Sean Connery's Granddaughter Saskia Announces She Is Engaged Nearly 6 Months After Actor's Death

Sean Connery's granddaughter is newly engaged!

Saskia Connery and her fiancé Phillip Thomas Muhr announced their engagement on Thursday in a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"We are so happy to have found each other and can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together," Saskia and Phillip said.

Their engagement comes nearly six months after the death of Saskia's grandfather, legendary actor Sean, who died at his Lyford Cay home in the Bahamas on Oct. 31 at the age of 90.

The Bahamas hold a special place in the Connery family as that is also where Saskia and Phillip got engaged.

Saskia tagged the Lyford Cay Club, a neighborhood in Nassau, Bahamas, on her Instagram post celebrating Phillip's proposal.

"💍 04.12.2021 💍 Monday evening in the exact spot where we first lay eyes on each other, the love of my life, man of my dreams and best friend got down on one knee and asked me to be his forever... YES YES YES!!!!" Saskia wrote in the caption.

She added, "@philliptmhr I love you forever and beyond! Nobody in this world makes me feel the way you do and I couldn't be happier to spend the rest of my life by your side!!!!!"

Both their respective families also celebrated the occasion, with Saskia's father — Sean's son — Stephane saying in a statement, "My wife Tania and I are thrilled at the love that Phillip and Saskia have for one another and are so happy to welcome him into the family."

"On behalf of the entire Muhr family, we are delighted for the love and happiness that Phillip and Saskia share, and we look forward to celebrating their bright and beautiful future together," noted Karlheinz Muhr, patriarch of the Muhr family. The family founded Hallstein Water.

The engagement is good news for the family who, in November, told the Scottish Mail they were planning to spread the actor's ashes.

"We are going to bring Sean back to Scotland – that was his final wish," Sean's widow, Micheline Roquebrune, told the outlet at the time.

"He wanted his ashes to be scattered in the Bahamas and also in his homeland," she continued, adding that his family would like this to happen as soon as coronavirus restrictions allow.

"Whenever it is possible and safe to travel again, then it is the family's intention to return to Scotland with him," said Roquebrune, 91, who was married to the actor for 45 years.