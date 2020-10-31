Sean Connery died overnight in his sleep, his family said on Saturday

Hugh Jackman, Sam Neill and More Pay Tribute to Sean Connery: ‘A Legend On Screen and Off’

Celebrities are paying tribute to legendary actor Sean Connery, who has died at the age of 90.

The James Bond star died overnight in his sleep while staying in the Bahamas, his family told the BBC. A cause of death was not given.

Hugh Jackman shared a photo of Connery as the beloved British superspy, writing, “I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace.”

Actor Sam Neill, who worked alongside Connery in the 1990 film, The Hunt for Red October, also paid tribute to his late costar. “Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen,” he wrote on Twitter. “But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man , that great actor.”

The official James Bond Twitter account also shared a message from producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery,” the statement began.

“He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — 'The name’s Bond... James Bond' — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent," the statement continued. "He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

In a lengthy thread early Saturday, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon shared, “Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons.”

Sturgeon went on to share a bit about Connery’s life, “Sean was born into a working class Edinburgh family and through talent & sheer hard work, became an international film icon and one of the world's most accomplished actors.”