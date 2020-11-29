Sean Connery's Cause of Death Revealed Weeks After He Dies at Age 90

Sean Connery died in his sleep from heart failure due to pneumonia and old age, according to his death certificate obtained by TMZ.

The documents state that the iconic James Bond actor died from atrial fibrillation — an irregular and often rapid heart rate that can cause poor blood flow — old age and pneumonia.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Connery died on Oct. 31 at his home in the Bahamas. He was 90.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the actor's ashes were to be scattered in his home country of Scotland.

"We are going to bring Sean back to Scotland – that was his final wish," Connery’s widow, Micheline Roquebrune, told the Scottish Mail.

"He wanted his ashes to be scattered in the Bahamas and also in his homeland," she continued, adding that his family would like this to happen just as soon as the coronavirus restrictions allow.

"Whenever it is possible and safe to travel again, then it is the family’s intention to return to Scotland with him," said Roquebrune, 91, who was married to the actor for 45 years.

Image zoom Sean Connery | Credit: Getty

"We would like to organize a memorial service for him in Scotland – that is our hope," she continued. "But we cannot say when this will happen exactly."

Roquebrune, who was with Connery when he died in his sleep at his home at Lyford Cay, Bahamas, also confirmed that the actor would be cremated at a private service in the Caribbean island.

His ashes will then be kept safe "until we can travel," she told the Scottish Mail. "We do not know when this will be possible.”

Image zoom Micheline Roquebrune and Sean Connery | Credit: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

The news of Connery's death was made known on Oct. 31, shortly after he died during the night. A cause of death was not given at the time.

Roquebrune and Connery's sons Jason and Stephane later confirmed that he died "peacefully surrounded by family," a rep for the actor told PEOPLE.

Jason, 57, went on to tell the BBC that his father had been "unwell for some time."