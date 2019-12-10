Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020: When and How to Watch Wednesday's Nominations

Awards season is officially in full swing, with the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards just around the corner.

The SAGs, which are voted on by active members of the SAG-AFTRA, are set to announce their picks for the best in television and film on Wednesday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the nominations announcement.

When are the SAG nominations and how can I watch?

The nominees will be announced live from West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m. PT. This year’s stunt ensemble honors nominees are announced 10 minutes earlier.

The nominations will air live on TNT, TBS, and truTV. You can also stream the announcement through SAG’s website.

Who is presenting the nominations? America Ferrera and Danai Gurira will announce this year’s nominees alongside SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris.

SAG Awards Committee chair JoBeth Williams and SAG Awards Committee member Elizabeth McLaughlin will announce the stunt ensemble.

Image zoom Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Who is expected to be nominated?

If the Golden Globe announcements were any indication, top contenders include The Irishman, Joker, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Jojo Rabbit, Rocketman and their respective stars.

On the TV side, The Crown, Succession, Fleabag, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Barry, and Russian Doll stand a good chance of receiving several nods.

When are the actual SAG Awards?

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Who’s hosting?

This has yet to be announced. The SAG Awards went without a host until two years ago, when Kristen Bell emceed the 2018 ceremony and Megan Mullally followed suit in 2019.

What special awards are there?

Robert De Niro is set to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment.

“Robert De Niro is an actor of extraordinary depth and ability. The characters he creates captivate our imaginations. From the smoldering inferno of young Vito Corleone to the raging bull Jake Lamotta and everybody’s grandpa Ben Whittaker, he continues to touch our hearts and open our minds to new and exciting worlds of understanding and emotion,” said SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. “It is my great privilege to announce that SAG-AFTRA’s highest honor will be presented to one of the most singular talents of our generation, Robert De Niro.”

Previous honorees include Debbie Reynolds in 2014, Carol Burnett in 2015, Lily Tomlin in 2017, Morgan Freeman in 2018 and Alan Alda this past year.