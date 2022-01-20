Jasmin Savoy Brown is opening up about how she landed her breakout role in Scream

Scream's Jasmin Savoy Brown Admits She Hadn't Seen the Original Movie When She Auditioned

One of Scream's breakout stars, Jasmin Savoy Brown, landed a role in the box office hit without ever seeing the original film.

Brown plays Mindy Meeks-Martin, the niece of the original film's Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy), in the new sequel. When she was called back for an audition, Brown was asked to perform a monologue similar to Randy's speech about horror movie rules in Scream. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said she didn't base her audition on what had already been done.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was afraid to do that. I was afraid that if I did that, I would overthink it and copy him," Brown told the outlet. "That monologue was part of my audition, but when I auditioned, I hadn't seen Scream. I actually didn't see the Scream films until after I was cast and we were shooting."

She continued, "So I just thought, 'Well, I didn't know what the heck I was doing when I auditioned and they liked it. I'm just going to trust that.' So I only watched the first Scream one time while we were shooting, and I've since seen it a few more times. But I didn't want to overthink it."

25 years after Wes Craven's horror film debuted in 1996, the franchise is doubling down on the terror with its fifth installment.

Scream 2 Jamie Kennedy as Randy Meeks in 'Scream 2' | Credit: Dimension Films/Kobal/Shutterstock

Since Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Dewey Riley (David Arquette), and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) first encountered the infamous Ghostface killer in the original Scream, there have been three sequels and a television spinoff. The slasher sequel introduces new characters and brings back some fan-favorites as well.

In the latest film, a new killer sporting the Ghostface mask emerges, targeting a group of teenagers in an attempt to resurrect secrets of the past.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.