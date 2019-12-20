The Cast of Scream: Where Are They Now?

Don’t pick up the phone! The 1996 cult classic Scream opened with a terrifying call to Barrymore’s Casey Becker, informing her that her boyfriend was being held hostage — and ultimately, murdered. Casey met her end next, killed by a masked assailant.

Though Barrymore was already a household name when the movie came out, she’s since gone on to even greater things, starring in a slew of big films, launching her own production company and beauty line (both called Flower) and becoming a mom to daughters Frankie and Olive.