The Cast of Scream: Where Are They Now?

Drew Barrymore
Don’t pick up the phone! The 1996 cult classic Scream opened with a terrifying call to Barrymore’s Casey Becker, informing her that her boyfriend was being held hostage — and ultimately, murdered. Casey met her end next, killed by a masked assailant.
Though Barrymore was already a household name when the movie came out, she’s since gone on to even greater things, starring in a slew of big films, launching her own production company and beauty line (both called Flower) and becoming a mom to daughters Frankie and Olive.
Neve Campbell
As the film’s hero, Sidney Prescott, Campbell survived slashings and other near-death scares to unmask the real killer.
Campbell — who was starring on Party of Five when Scream debuted — reprised her role in Scream 2, Scream 3 and Scream 4, and has stayed steadily busy since, with roles both in film and on TV series including House of Cards. She and her actor partner, JJ Feild, have two sons.
Courteney Cox
Cox played Gale Weathers, a reporter covering the murder spree in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California — one of the few stars of the film to survive. The project introduced her to her real-life husband, David Arquette.
Cox was on Friends when Scream was released, and continued to climb to fame afterward on the series Dirt and Cougar Town, in addition to Scream 2, 3 and 4. Though she and Arquette have since split, they remain friendly co-parents to teen daughter Coco.
David Arquette
As deputy sheriff Dewey Riley, Arquette’s character helped Weathers investigate the murders, and came close to death himself — but came back for Scream 2, 3 and 4.
Already well-known thanks to his famous family and roles on The Outsiders and Parenthood, Arquette continued to appear in endless film and TV roles after the Scream franchise wound down, and most recently has been busy producing. Aside from Coco, his daughter with Cox, he has two young sons with wife Christina.
Rose McGowan
The actress played Sidney’s friend Tatum Riley, who suffered a particularly gruesome death during a high school party gone wrong.
McGowan went on to find continued success in movies and on TV series like Charmed, and more recently became one of the first women to speak out against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, leading what became known as the #MeToo movement.
Skeet Ulrich
The ’90s heartthrob was equally covetable and frightening as Billy Loomis, Sidney’s boyfriend who is ultimately revealed to be the conniving masked killer.
Though he stepped back from the spotlight a bit to raise twins Jakob and Naiia, he kept busy on shows including Jericho and Law & Order: LA, and can now be seen on Riverdale.
Matthew Lillard
Fellow teen idol Lillard played Stu Macher, Tatum’s boyfriend and ultimately Billy’s accomplice.
Lillard kept busy in the late ’90s and early ’00s in movies including She’s All That, Summer Catch and the Scooby-Doo series on top of voice work and numerous TV roles. Currently, the married father of three is on Good Girls while doing a handful of voices on Robot Chicken.
Jamie Kennedy
As horror film fan Randy Meeks, Kennedy was attacked twice yet somehow managed to survive for Scream 2.
The comedian has worked steadily since Scream, most recently with voice work on Comedy Central’s Legends of Chamberlain Heights.
Liev Schreiber
His role in the film wasn’t big, but Schreiber somewhat creeped movie-goers out as Cotton Weary, a wrongly accused killer. He came back for Scream 2, in which he sought redemption, and Scream 3.
Since then, what hasn’t Schreiber done? Father to two children with ex Naomi Watts, he’s appeared in countless films and a handful of Broadway shows, and can currently be seen as the title character on Ray Donovan.
Henry Winkler
His part was brief, but Winkler had a moment as school principal Arthur Himbry, who was murdered after shutting school down because of … murders in town.
A very familiar face in TV and movies, he had a notable role on Arrested Development before coming back in a big way on HBO’s Barry, alongside Bill Hader. Married for more than 40 years, he has two adult children.