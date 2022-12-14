'Scream VI' First Trailer Takes Ghostface to New York City's Subways

Ghostface is taking on the Big Apple.

On Wednesday, Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for the upcoming sixth Scream movie. The scary preview meets Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera), Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) and their friends Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) on the subway in New York City on Halloween — surrounded by people wearing Ghostface costumes.

The trailer does not highlight the return of Scream 4's Kirby, played again by Hayden Panettiere, nor does it feature Courteney Cox, who reprises her role of Gale Weathers in the sequel.

Neve Campbell, who's led the Scream films since the 1996 original, announced earlier in 2022 that she wouldn't be returning for the sequel after not receiving a suitable offer. (Spoiler alert: David Arquette's character Dewey was killed in the last film.)

Campbell told PEOPLE in August, though, that she might still come back to the franchise in the future.

"I don't know that I'm done for good," she said. "It would really depend on what they came to me with next. It would have to be different. It would have to be a different attitude, and I'm not sure that's going to happen."

Set in New York City, the new Scream brings back the young cast introduced in the fifth movie as they "leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter," according to a synopsis for the film.

Directed again by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the film also stars Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

Ortega told Entertainment Tonight in June that "Ghostface gets a lot more intimidating" in the new installment. "I just read part of the script, and it just gets more and more gory. I think that this is probably the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface we've ever seen, which I think will really be fun to shoot."

In September, Barrera teased that this entry is "20 times more mortifying" than past Scream movies, mainly because of the new setting.

"It's awful. Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help," she told Collider. "No one comes to help them. Everyone's kind of like, 'I'm not getting into that.' "

"So it's mortifying, because you're chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I've already probably said too much," Barrera added.

The film is in theaters March 10, 2023.