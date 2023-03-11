'Scream VI' Scares Up Franchise Best with $43.5M Opening Weekend

Ghostface is making it rain for Paramount!

After Scream VI premiered this weekend, the latest installment is projected for a $43.5 million domestic opening, multiple outlets report, the highest in the slasher franchise that all started in 1996 with the late director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson's original Scream.

With a $19.3 million opening day, according to IMDb's Box Office Mojo, the horror sequel has already dominated the weekend with Creed III and 65 trailing behind. The movie had an estimated budget of $35 million.

Last year's fifth film in the franchise opened domestically at $30 million, with Scream 4 (2011) opening at $18.7 million, Scream 3 (2000) opening at $34.7 million (not adjusted for inflation) and Scream 2 (1997) opening at $33 million (not adjusted for inflation).

Scream (1996) opened to $6.4 million before surpassing $103 million in its original release, which remains the franchise's largest domestic haul.

Paramount Pictures

After starring in the first five films, original Scream star and ultimate final girl Neve Campbell announced her "very difficult decision" not to return for Scream VI last June.

"Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film. As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream," she said in a statement. "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

Following her breakout performance in Craven's original film, she last returned for the fifth installment, which premiered in January 2022.

From Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, it was the first film in the franchise to not have Craven attached, after he died of a brain tumor in August 2015. The directing duo returned for the latest movie, along with writers Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt.

In addition to original star Courteney Cox and Scream 4 survivor Hayden Panettiere, franchise newcomers Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding also made their returns after debuting in Scream (2022).