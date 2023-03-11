Entertainment Movies 'Scream VI' Scares Up Franchise Best with $43.5M Opening Weekend With a $19.3 million opening day, Scream VI has already dominated the box office weekend with the latest in the slasher franchise that the late Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson launched in 1996 By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 11, 2023 05:04 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Paramount Pictures Ghostface is making it rain for Paramount! After Scream VI premiered this weekend, the latest installment is projected for a $43.5 million domestic opening, multiple outlets report, the highest in the slasher franchise that all started in 1996 with the late director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson's original Scream. With a $19.3 million opening day, according to IMDb's Box Office Mojo, the horror sequel has already dominated the weekend with Creed III and 65 trailing behind. The movie had an estimated budget of $35 million. Scream VI First Reactions: Critics Praise Film's Ensemble Cast, 'Especially Vicious' Ghostface Last year's fifth film in the franchise opened domestically at $30 million, with Scream 4 (2011) opening at $18.7 million, Scream 3 (2000) opening at $34.7 million (not adjusted for inflation) and Scream 2 (1997) opening at $33 million (not adjusted for inflation). Scream (1996) opened to $6.4 million before surpassing $103 million in its original release, which remains the franchise's largest domestic haul. Paramount Pictures After starring in the first five films, original Scream star and ultimate final girl Neve Campbell announced her "very difficult decision" not to return for Scream VI last June. Scream VI Cast Gush Over 'Mama Hen' Courteney Cox: 'She Checks on Us' and 'It's Genuine' "Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film. As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream," she said in a statement. "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise." Following her breakout performance in Craven's original film, she last returned for the fifth installment, which premiered in January 2022. RELATED VIDEO: Stars Attend Scream VI World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater From Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, it was the first film in the franchise to not have Craven attached, after he died of a brain tumor in August 2015. The directing duo returned for the latest movie, along with writers Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. In addition to original star Courteney Cox and Scream 4 survivor Hayden Panettiere, franchise newcomers Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding also made their returns after debuting in Scream (2022).