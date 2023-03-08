'Scream VI' First Reactions: Critics Praise Film's Ensemble Cast, 'Especially Vicious' Ghostface

Scream VI is in theaters March 10

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 8, 2023 10:58 AM
Scream cast rollout
Photo: Paramount Pictures

Ghostface has arrived in New York City for the latest installment in the Scream franchise — and so have the first critical reactions for Scream VI!

The new sequel in the franchise, co-directed again by Scream (2022)'s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and starring Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere in her return to movies, sees the survivors of the last film's Ghostface murders move to New York City to start a new life together — only for a new masked killer to emerge over Halloween.

Critics have shared their initial reactions to the movie on social media in recent days, with many praising how its filmmakers upped the ante with Ghostface's attacks throughout the movie and overall praise for returning stars Barrera, Ortega and Panettiere.

As of Wednesday morning, Scream VI's Rotten Tomatoes critical score stands at 80% approval from 44 critic ratings.

Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) stars in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream VI."
Philippe Bossé/PARAMOUNT PICTURES

Collider's Perri Nemiroff called the film "another win for the series" in a Twitter thread posted last Friday, writing that the film's Ghostface attacks are "especially vicious" and that Barrera's performance as Sam Carpenter "in particular is a FORCE in this movie."

"She takes everything they set up in 5 and just soars with it," Nemiroff wrote. "What an exceptional balance of heart and ferocity."

Rotten Tomatoes critic Tessa Smith praised the movie's action and sequences, though she wrote that its twists came across "a TAD predictable."

"Love seeing Hayden Panettiere back.. she's amazing," Smith wrote on Twitter early Wednesday. "Jenna Ortega crushes it, of course. Perfectly meta & FUN! Dang, I love this franchise!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Daily Dead managing editor Heather Wixson wrote on Twitter last Saturday that the movie is "slashtastic" and praised the overall performance of the series' "Core Four" of Barrera, Ortega, Savoy-Brown and Gooding.

"Pacing's great, the Core Four rule hard, some truly inventive set pieces & you can just feel Radio Silence's love for horror & this franchise from start to finish," Wixson wrote. "As a 26+ year fan of this franchise, I'm happy. Very happy."

Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) stars in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream VI."
Courteney Cox in Scream VI (2023). Philippe Bossé/PARAMOUNT PICTURES

Podcast host and Rotten Tomatoes presenter Roxy Striar wrote on Twitter Wednesday that she "can't believe they can still come up with new ways for Ghostface to freak me out."

"Checking under my bed tonight for sure," Striar wrote after seeing the new movie. "Jenna Ortega & Melissa Barrera are magic. Courteney Cox forever."

In a review for IGN, critic Amelia Emberwing wrote that Scream VI is "the best sequel in the franchise," though she noted that the movie "does ultimately fumble" its in-universe reasoning for why the series' lead character Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) does not return.

Scream VI is in theaters March 10.

Related Articles
Scream 2022
'Scream VI' Marketing Campaign Responsible for Ghostface Sightings in Various Cities: Report
Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox Admits She 'Really Missed' Neve Campbell While Filming 'Scream VI'
UNSPECIFIED - DECEMBER 6: In this image released on December 6, Neve Campbell attends the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time broadcast on December 6, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV Communications) (Photo by Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13795628du) Skeet Ulrich attends the world premiere of "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square, in New York World Premiere of "Scream VI", New York, United States - 06 Mar 2023
Skeet Ulrich Says Neve Campbell 'Misses' Being in 'Scream VI' but 'She Loves What We've Done'
lucy liu
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) stars in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream VI."
Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox Return to Take Down a Ghostface Unlike Any Before in 'Scream VI' Trailer
Ghostface Takes on New York City in First Trailer for Scream 6
'Scream 6': Everything We Know So Far
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Unveils Spooky Cover Art for New Single 'Still Alive' from Upcoming Film 'Scream VI'
Ghostface Takes on New York City in First Trailer for Scream 6
'Scream VI' First Trailer Takes Ghostface to New York City's Subways
Scream 2022
'Scream 6' Will Be '100 Times Gorier,' Says Star Melissa Barrera: 'We're Going All Out'
Am I slaying this right?
Courteney Cox Transforms into 'Gen Z Girl' in Playful Video: 'Am I Slaying This Right?'
JUSTICE LEAGUE EZRA MILLER as The Flash
Watch All the Super Bowl 2023 Movie Trailers: From 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to 'The Flash'
Courtney Cox Coco Arquette
The Cast of 'Scream VI' Celebrates Premiere in N.Y.C., Plus Penélope Cruz, Sydney Sweeney and More
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker Is Joined by a Cat on Set in N.Y.C., Plus Padma Lakshmi, Colin Farrell and More
Ant-Man
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' First Reactions Praise Jonathan Majors' 'Menacing' Villain
HISPANIC RISING STARS
Melissa Barrera Says N.Y.C.-Based 'Scream 6' Is '20 Times More Mortifying' Than Previous Installments
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere to Return to 'Scream' Franchise for Next Installment, Her First Film in 8 Years