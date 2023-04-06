'Scream VI' to Become First Movie in Franchise to Cross $100M at Domestic Box Office in 26 Years

Scream 2 was the last film in the saga to hit the milestone, back in 1997

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 6, 2023 05:03 PM
Ghostface Takes on New York City in First Trailer for Scream 6
Scream VI (2023). Photo: Paramount Pictures

Audiences are still screaming for Scream.

The latest film in the slasher franchise, Scream VI, is poised to hit a major box-office milestone Thursday, becoming the first in the series to cross the $100 million mark domestically since 1997's Scream 2, reports Variety.

By comparison, the first film — 1996's Scream, starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Jamie Kennedy and Drew Barrymore — scared up just over $103 million at the box office over its North American theatrical run.

As for subsequent installments, Scream 2 ended its domestic run with $101.4 million, while Scream 3 (2000) made $89.1 million, Scream 4 (2011), $38.2 million, and 2022's Scream (a.k.a. Scream 5), $81.6 million.

In addition to original star Cox, 58, and Scream 4 survivor Hayden Panettiere, the newest film sees the return of franchise newcomers Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding, after they debuted in 2022's Scream.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

L-r, Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”) , Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”) and Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”) star in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream VI."
Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding in Scream VI (2023). Philippe Bossé/PARAMOUNT PICTURES

In the new film, the survivors of the previous installment face off against a whole new Ghostface — one that seems even more murderous and sadistic than its predecessors — against a New York City backdrop.

The latest installment sees Tara (Ortega, 20), Mindy (Brown, 29) and Chad (Gooding, 26) heading to the Big Apple to attend the fictional Blackmore University, with Sam (Barrera, 32) tagging along to protect her younger sister, Tara.

An official synopsis reads, "The Scream saga continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter."

Back in June 2022, Campbell — who has played the starring role of final girl Sidney Prescott in every Scream film since the 1996 original — announced her "very difficult decision" not to return to the franchise.

"As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream," the actress, 49, said in a statement. "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

RELATED VIDEO: Scream VI Cast Gush Over "Mama Hen" Courteney Cox: "She Checks on Us" and "It's Genuine"

That August, Campbell opened up further to PEOPLE about her decision to step away, saying it was "truly" just "negotiation"-related.

But also she said she wasn't sure whether she was "done for good" with the franchise: "It would really depend on what they came to me with next. It would have to be different. It would have to be a different attitude, and I'm not sure that's going to happen."

In PEOPLE's first digital cover story last month, Barrera admitted it was "weird" not having Campbell back for Scream VI. But, she said, Campbell's stance was "very brave" and "important."

"This job requires so much of us, not only physically [but] mentally and emotionally. You need to feel like it's worth it," Barrera said when asked about her response to Campbell's statement.

"A part of it is: Are you getting compensated fairly for what you think you're putting into the work? If you don't, you're going to be miserable, so you shouldn't do it," she added. "I applaud her always."

Scream VI is in theaters now.

Related Articles
Ghostface Takes on New York City in First Trailer for Scream 6
'Scream VI' Scares Up Franchise Best with $43.5M Opening Weekend
How Scream VI Explains Neve Campbell's Absence and Hayden Panettiere's Return
How 'Scream VI' Explains Neve Campbell's Absence and Hayden Panettiere's Return
Ghostface Takes on New York City in First Trailer for Scream 6
'Scream 6': Everything to Know
Dermot Mulroney makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show
Dermot Mulroney Says He Feels Like He's in the 'Popular Crowd' After 'Scream VI' Role
Scream cast rollout
'Scream VI' First Reactions: Critics Praise Film's Ensemble Cast, 'Especially Vicious' Ghostface
UNSPECIFIED - DECEMBER 6: In this image released on December 6, Neve Campbell attends the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time broadcast on December 6, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV Communications) (Photo by Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13795628du) Skeet Ulrich attends the world premiere of "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square, in New York World Premiere of "Scream VI", New York, United States - 06 Mar 2023
Skeet Ulrich Says Neve Campbell 'Misses' Being in 'Scream VI' but 'She Loves What We've Done'
Scream 2022
Who Is Ghostface in 'Scream' ? A Guide to All the Killers in the Franchise
Scream cast rollout
'Scream VI' Cast Gush Over 'Mama Hen' Courteney Cox: 'She Checks on Us' and 'It's Genuine'
Scream 2022
'Scream VI' Marketing Campaign Responsible for Ghostface Sightings in Various Cities: Report
Melissa Barrera Says Neve Campbell Was 'Brave' to Turn Down Scream VI: 'Need to Feel Like It's Worth It'
Melissa Barrera Says Neve Campbell Was 'Brave' to Turn Down 'Scream VI': 'Need to Feel Like It's Worth It'
Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) stars in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream VI."
Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox Return to Take Down a Ghostface Unlike Any Before in 'Scream VI' Trailer
Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox Admits She 'Really Missed' Neve Campbell While Filming 'Scream VI'
Melissa Barrera Rollout
'Scream VI' Star Melissa Barrera on Marriage, Hardships and Knowing Your Worth
Hayden Panettiere, SCREAM 4, SCREAM 6
'Scream VI' Filmmakers Reveal the Story Behind Hayden Panettiere's Longer Hairstyle in the New Film
Neve Campbell
'Scream VI' Directors Say They're 'Not Giving Up' on Neve Campbell's Return to Franchise
Melissa Barrera Rollout
Melissa Barrera Honors Courteney Cox's 'Scream' Baby Bangs for PEOPLE's Digital Cover: 'An Icon'