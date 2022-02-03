The fifth Scream movie starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette debuted No. 1 at the box office last month

Another Scream Sequel Is on the Way: 'I'm Coming Back for More'

Ghostface can't stop and won't stop.

On Thursday, Paramount and Spyglass announced in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that another Scream sequel is officially in the works, with the Radio Silence collective's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett returning to direct and James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick writing the script.

This comes after the rebooted fifth installment — with returning stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette among the cast — debuted at No. 1 at the domestic box office last month.

"We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film," the studios said in the statement. "We can't wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie & Guy and Project X have in store for our Woodsboro family."

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett directed the latest Scream movie, the first in the franchise not to be helmed by Wes Craven, who died from a brain tumor at age 76 in 2015.

The filmmakers said in a statement, "Working with such a wonderful and talented family of creators — and in the lineage Wes and Kevin [Williamson] so expertly built — has been the thrill of a lifetime, and we're so excited to bring the next chapter in the Scream saga to life."

"Is this real life?" screenwriters Vanderbilt and Busick added. "Getting to collaborate once again with our friends on the next installment of the Scream story is more than we could have hoped for. We are overwhelmed that we get to continue to play in the sandbox that Kevin and Wes created. It is, as Ghostface would say, an honor."

No word yet on casting, but filming is expected to start this summer.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the sequel news. The official Scream movie Twitter account shared a link to the THR report and wrote alongside it (in classic meta-Scream fashion), "These days you gotta have a sequel. I'm coming back for more."