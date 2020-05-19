Scream 5 is officially a go with David Arquette signed on and Neve Campbell in talks to return

Scream Returns with David Arquette! Everything to Know About the Upcoming Sequel

The Scream movies are back for more kills.

Nine years after the release of Scream 4, and five years after the death of original director Wes Craven, the slasher franchise will once again hit the big screen with some familiar faces. David Arquette recently signed on to return, with other stars like Neve Campbell also expressing interest in reprising their characters.

The movie is set to be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not), two fans of the franchise who plan on honoring creator Craven's work in the first four movies. Craven, a giant in the horror world who also directed Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) and The Last House on the Left (1972), died at 76 in 2015.

Here's what we know about the movie so far.

Dewey is back!

Arquette, 48, helped make the movie official by signing on to return as Dewey Riley, the deputy taking on the case who eventually becomes a sheriff as the series goes on.

"I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new," Arquette said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy."

Neve Campbell is also in talks to return

The franchise revolves around teenager Sydney Prescott, memorably played by Canadian actress Neve Campbell, 46. While other stars like Courteney Cox had major roles in the franchise, Campbell's Prescott is the heart of the films — and she'll also likely come back.

"We're having conversations. I have been approached about it," Campbell told Rotten Tomatoes earlier this month.

The new directors attached to the film reached out to Campbell with "a very touching letter about [late former director] Wes Craven and how he was such an inspiration to them and how they really want to honor him," she said.

"That meant a great, great deal to me," Campbell shared. "So, we'll see. Hopefully, we can all see eye to eye on the project and find a way to make it."

She added, "I'm so grateful for these films. I love Sidney Prescott. It's always been fun for me to step back in her shoes, and it's always fun for me to see the cast come back and make one of these films again and try to make another good one."

Filming is set to start when Hollywood revs back up

While it's hard to get a movie going as Hollywood remains shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, THR reports production will hopefully begin later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina, as long as safety protocols are in place.