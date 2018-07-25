Scream Mega Fans Rent Out the House from the Film to Recreate the Iconic Final Party Screen

Scream lovers can have the scare of their life — at a price.

Die-hard fans Anthony Masi and Nate Ragon reportedly spent $22,000 to rent out the 5 bedrooms, 4 bathroom Santa Rosa, CA home from the horror movie Scream to recreate the final party scene for a Halloween celebration, according to TMZ.

But the duo plan doesn’t plan to keep the horror nostalgia to themselves, they are throwing a big spooky bash — just like the characters did in the film.

However, while many who attended the party in the 1996 film paid with their lives, this party will be a ticketed event named Scream Comes Home.

Taking place the weekend before Halloween, the party will allow guests to experience the movie in real life as Masi and Ragon plan to fill the house with scary surprises and memorabilia from the film.

“The movie, SCREAM, was filmed in Santa Rosa, California, and the last act of the movie was filmed in a single location… a large house in Tomales, a little town adjacent to Santa Rosa. This house was known as ‘Stu’s house’ in the script, and the screenplay referred to the length showdown ending as SCENE 118,” Masi and Ragon wrote on the event’s website.

When filmmakers finished filming it, they had T-shirts made up that said, ‘I survived Scene 118.'”

Tickets start at $200 for basic entry, but fans also had the option to purchase the overnight package for $1750, which sold out in just two days. And for those who really want to be scared, they can have the guy behind Ghost Face’s voice actually call their cell phones.

“Have you ever wondered what it would be like if Ghost Face gave YOU a call? Now you’ll be able to find out because voiceover artist Roger Jackson– the voice of Ghost Face in all four SCREAM films- has agreed to call fans and talk to them just like he does in the movies!” the site explained.

The original film — which spawned three sequels and an MTV television series — starred Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette. Drew Barrymore also had a cameo in the iconic movie.