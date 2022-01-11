David Arquette Coaches New Generation on 'Rules' to Survive a Horror Movie in Final Scream Trailer

In the new Scream trailer, Neve Campbell's Sidney says, "I've seen this movie before," as the Ghostface killer quickly responds over the phone, "Not this movie"

The Scream O.G.'s are educating a new generation about the rules of horror movies.

On Tuesday, Paramount Pictures debuted the final trailer for Scream, the fifth entry in the franchise, ahead of it hitting theaters on Friday. In the trailer, David Arquette's Dewey teaches the young members of the Woodsboro community how they can best survive a murderous rampage from the latest masked Ghostface killer.

"There are certain rules to surviving," he says. "Believe me, I know. They always come back. The killer is a part of something in the past. This one just feels different."

Aside from a new generation of locals being terrorized by Ghostface, original stars Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox also return as Sidney Prescott and Gale, respectively.

"I've seen this movie before," Campbell's Sidney says, as the killer responds via phone, "Not this movie."

This film's cast adds Kyle Gallner (Jennifer's Body), Mason Gooding (Love, Victor), Mikey Madison (Better Things), Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Jenna Ortega (You), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Yellowjackets), Sonia Ammar, Jack Quaid (The Boys) and Melissa Barrera (In the Heights). Marley Shelton, who appeared in 2011's Scream 4 as Deputy Judy Hicks, returns too.

It's directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who made 2019's Ready or Not. This is the first Scream film not to be directed by Wes Craven, who died from a brain tumor at age 76 in 2015.

Campbell previously told Entertainment Weekly that she was reassured to join the reboot by the new directors Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, who are longtime fans of Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson's original creation.

"I genuinely was in two minds," Campbell said in October. "The idea of making these films without Wes Craven seemed challenging to me. I loved the man very much. But Matt and Tyler wrote me a letter, speaking of their appreciation and great respect for Wes Craven, and speaking of the fact that the very reason that they are directors today was because of these movies and because of Wes, and that meant a great deal to me."