'Scream VI' Directors Say They're 'Not Giving Up' on Neve Campbell's Return to Franchise

The directors behind the latest Scream entries are hopeful Neve Campbell will one day return to the franchise.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who directed last year's fifth Scream as well as the new Scream VI, told The Hollywood Reporter about Campbell's absence in the new entry — the first of the franchise not to feature her character, Sidney Prescott, onscreen.

Campbell, 49, revealed last year that she made the "very difficult decision" to not return for the sixth film due to a contractual disagreement. She said at the time that she "felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise" for over more than two decades.

"We'd never give up on her," said Bettinelli-Olpin. "We love Neve, and we love Sidney. So we'd love to be able to make another movie with her, and we're not giving up."

Additionally, the filmmakers spoke to Variety, and screenwriter James Vanderbilt added, "We love Neve and think she's amazing and had a great experience with her on 5. She needs to do what she needs to do as a business woman, and we totally support that."

Directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin. Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic

When asked if there was a plan for how to bring Campbell's character to New York City, where the new sequel takes place, Vanderbilt said, "Yeah, I don't want to talk about the woulda-couldas," but also mentioned that they considered bringing back Scream 3's Patrick Dempsey character Mark as Sidney's husband. That concept never got past the "preliminary" stages, though.

Bettinelli-Olpin said of discussions of a potential Dempsey return, "Yes, absolutely. There 100 percent was, and that would have been incredible."

Producer Paul Neinstein told Variety they hope to keep making sequels: "We will continue to make these as long as they let us." Vanderbilt added, "Absolutely! It would be amazing to do this again."

In an interview with Deadline, producer William Sherak said Campbell is "always welcome" back.

"We had an amazing time with her on 5, [so] we look at that and say she is a spectacular part of this franchise. We want her to make decisions that are right for her, and she will always be welcome and part of this franchise," said Sherak. "I think the fun of what Jamie and Guy did in 5 and 6 proves that anybody can exist in this franchise at any moment. So, we look at it and go, 'It's a door, it's open, and at any time you can walk through the door, whoever it is, as a legacy character.' We continue to just widen how many legacy characters we have, and they're all amazing people that we can bring back at any time."

"This story is amazing in the way it lived, and everybody in it is spectacular," he continued. "And as we look to the future, should we be allowed to continue making them, any and everybody that has been in them before can come be part of them again. Our legacy cast is part of our family and we look at them that way, and we just want to keep having a good time making them. So at any moment, that can be part of the franchise."

Campbell previously confirmed that she'd be open to returning to Scream if the offer is right.

"I don't know that I'm done for good," she told PEOPLE in August of any potential for a return. "It would really depend on what they came to me with next. It would have to be different. It would have to be a different attitude, and I'm not sure that's going to happen."

"If they came to me with a number that felt right, that felt respectful, that felt in keeping with my value that I brought to the franchise, I'd be willing to consider [returning in the future]," she added.

Scream VI is now in theaters.