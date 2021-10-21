In a hilarious video, Courteney Cox and Melissa Barrera shared a playful exchange outside of the iconic Friends apartment building

Scream Costars Courteney Cox and Melissa Barrera Spoof Friends: 'Some Things Are Off Limits'

There's only so much a girl can take!

In a video shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, Courteney Cox had some fun with Scream costar Melissa Barrera when the pair spoofed Friends by appearing outside of Monica Geller's iconic Manhattan apartment.

The hilarious clip begins with Cox, 57, playfully running into Barrera, 31, and greeting her on the street.

"Where you going?" Cox asks Barrera, prompting the actress to point at Monica's apartment.

"I'm just going home," the In the Heights star replies, motioning toward the building.

"Oh, you're going home?" questions Cox, who played Monica on the NBC comedy. "That's weird. I don't think that's your home."

Cox then puts her hands on Barrera's shoulders and continues, "I'm actually really happy you joined the Scream cast, but this is not okay. This is off limits."

Barrera pleads, "Come on, Court."

"No, Melissa. No. There's only so much. Come on, go back to the heights," referring to Barrera's role as Vanessa in the movie musical.

As Barrera walks away, she screams in a Monica fashion, "I know!"

"Stop imitating me," Cox quips back, while Barrera mumbles, "So pathetic."

Alongside the video of the playful exchange, Cox wrote in the caption, "Some things are off limits."

"But… I'll be there for you 🥺," commented Barrera, referencing the classic Friends theme song.

Both Cox and Barrera appear in the fifth installment of the Scream franchise.

The trailer for the latest chapter dropped earlier this month. In addition to Cox, Scream veterans Neve Campbell and David Arquette will also reprise their roles in the highly anticipated film.