'Scream 7' in the Works with New Director After Box Office Success of Sequel: Reports

There's more Ghostface on the way.

A seventh Scream movie is officially in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline. This time, the sequel will be directed by Christopher Landon, a filmmaker with lots of horror experience — previous films include Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014), Freaky (2020) and Happy Death Day (2017).

Spyglass Media Group, the production company behind the Scream franchise, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The news comes after Scream VI, which hit theaters in March, scored the biggest opening weekend box office yet for the entire franchise. Scream VI is also the first in the series to cross the $100 million mark domestically since 1997's Scream 2.

Scream VI and 2022's Scream were directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, a directing duo that goes by the name Radio Silence. They continued the franchise after its creator, Wes Craven, died in 2015.

The cast included Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding and legacy Scream member Courteney Cox. Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere returned for Scream VI. (Neve Campbell and David Arquette were also in the fifth Scream, though Campbell didn't return for the sixth due to a contractual dispute.)

Scream VI. Paramount Pictures

Producer Paul Neinstein told Variety in March of potential sequels, "We will continue to make these as long as they let us," and co-writer James Vanderbilt added, "Absolutely! It would be amazing to do this again."

Campbell, 49, who played Sidney Prescott in all of the Scream movies except No. 6, revealed last year she made the "very difficult decision" to not return due to a contractual disagreement. She said she "felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise" for over more than two decades.

Campbell later confirmed she'd still be open to returning to Scream if the offer is right.

"Scream" (2022). BROWNIE HARRIS/ Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group

"I don't know that I'm done for good," she told PEOPLE in August of any potential for a return. "It would really depend on what they came to me with next. It would have to be different. It would have to be a different attitude, and I'm not sure that's going to happen."

"If they came to me with a number that felt right, that felt respectful, that felt in keeping with my value that I brought to the franchise, I'd be willing to consider [returning in the future]," she added.

Director Bettinelli-Olpin told The Hollywood Reporter in March they are interested in bringing Campbell back.

"We'd never give up on her," said Bettinelli-Olpin. "We love Neve, and we love Sidney. So we'd love to be able to make another movie with her, and we're not giving up."