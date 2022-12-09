'Scream 6' Will Be '100 Times Gorier,' Says Star Melissa Barrera: 'We're Going All Out'

Melissa Barrera is warning Scream fans to expect more gore.

The actress, 32, teased to Collider that the upcoming sixth Scream movie ups the ante in terms of horror movie bloodiness, saying directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are making it "potentially a hundred times gorier."

"There was a saying on set because Matt and Tyler were always asking for more blood and more sweat. They always just wanted more. 'More blood spritz' was the saying because they would just always want more," said Barrera.

"With the last Scream, they were tip-toeing and trying to be very respectful of what the franchise had been up until that point and keeping their inner gory dreams at bay. But with this one, they were like, 'We're going all out,' " she added.

Courteney Cox reprises her role of Gale Weathers in the sequel, though Neve Campbell, who's fronted the Scream films since the 1996 original, announced earlier in 2022 that she wouldn't be returning after not receiving what she deems a suitable offer. (Spoiler alert: David Arquette's character Dewey was killed in the last film.)

Campbell told PEOPLE in August, though, that she might still come back to the franchise in the future.

Melissa Barrera. Getty Images

Set in New York City, the next Scream brings back the young cast introduced in the fifth movie: Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding. The film also stars Dermot Mulroney and Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere.

Ortega, 20, told Entertainment Tonight in June that "Ghostface gets a lot more intimidating" in the new installment. "I just read part of the script, and it just gets more and more gory. I think that this is probably the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface we've ever seen, which I think will really be fun to shoot."

Barrera said in September that this entry is "20 times more mortifying" than past Scream movies, mainly because of the new setting.

"It's awful. Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help," she told Collider at the time. "No one comes to help them. Everyone's kind of like, 'I'm not getting into that.' "

"So it's mortifying, because you're chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I've already probably said too much," Barrera added.

The film is in theaters March 10.