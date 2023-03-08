'Scream VI' Cast Gush Over 'Mama Hen' Courteney Cox: 'She Checks on Us' and 'It's Genuine'

Courteney Cox takes her status as a Scream franchise veteran to heart.

In a interview with Scream VI's young stars Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding, the group tells PEOPLE how returning cast member Cox, 58, is a nurturing presence on set.

"She's one of the sweetest people in the business," says Barrera, 32, of Cox, who plays reporter Gale Weather in the slasher franchise. "She's Courteney Cox and sometimes, you know how they say never meet your heroes? She is the exception to that rule. She's even better than you would think. She's more lovable and funnier and more generous. And she was like a mama hen that would want us to all hang out and cook for us and facilitate this time."

Brown, 28, says she was excited to spend more time with Cox while making Scream VI after first meeting on the previous installment, 2022's Scream.

"It was really nice to get to know her a little bit more intimately and personally," the Yellowjackets actress shares. "And then for her to have her moment in the film was pretty cool," she adds, referencing Cox's character's big showdown with Ghostface in the sequel.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For Gooding (Booksmart), the opportunity to get to know Cox at dinner parties during the making of the sequel was a highlight of his on-set experience. "It was a really nice way of breaking down the wall that maybe comes from meeting a new cast of people," Gooding, 26, says.

"And it's genuine," adds Brown, who shares how Cox "checks on us." "She checks on me every month to ask how things are going in my personal life, seeing if I need any advice."

Paramount Pictures

While Scream VI sees Cox back for her sixth film in the franchise, Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott chose not to return.

As for Campbell's decision to not reprise her role, she told PEOPLE in 2022 that it wasn't an easy one. The actress said her choice not to sign on was "truly" just "negotiation" related.

"I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise for 25 years," she said at the time.

For more with the cast of Scream VI, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.