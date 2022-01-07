Scream First Reactions Say 'Razor-Sharp' Reboot 'Delivers': 'Avoid Spoilers at All Costs'

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette return for the fifth Scream movie, in theaters next Friday

The newest Scream movie kills it, fans of the franchise say.

Critics began sharing their (spoiler-free!) first reactions to the fifth installment on Thursday, posting immediate reactions on Twitter. In theaters next Friday, Scream sees Neve Campbell return as Sidney Prescott, alongside original costars Courteney Cox and David Arquette plus a new generation of characters.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Have finally seen Scream 2022 and it delivers... and then some," wrote former RottenTomatoes editor-in-chief Joel Meares. "If this franchise means something to you — and it means so damn much to me — you will leave satisfied, moved and wanting more. Oh yeah, it's scary (and funny) as hell."

"And Wes would be proud," he added, referring to late director Wes Craven, who directed the previous four Scream films before his death from a brain tumor at age 76 in 2015. The new reboot is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who made 2019's Ready or Not.

Bloody Disgusting critic Meagan Navarro tweeted, "What a welcome return to Woodsboro #Scream is! A razor sharp, bloody introspection on the genre and Wes Craven's legacy. All the feels and one hell of a genre start to 2022. My horror heart is so full."

Beyond the Trailer's Grace Randolph warned fans to actively avoid spoilers to protect the viewing experience with the reboot's many twists and turns: "WOW. #ScreamMovie has TEETH. Hollywood came out to PLAY. Avoid spoilers at all costs. Mute necessary words here on Twitter."

scream character poster Credit: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The new #Scream is the real deal," wrote Collider editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub. "Such a well written script that keeps you guessing and wades into the treacherous waters of fandom in 2022. 'Scream' fans are going to love it."

Entertainment journalist Erik Davis tweeted that Scream is a "blast." He added, "There's some sharp writing here - a nice balance of well-crafted scares & amusing commentary on modern horror. It also pokes a lot of fun at itself, too, while remaining a bloody whodunnit & a damn good time. I'm a fan!"

Simon Thompson added that the film is "a textbook example of how to revive and reinvigorate a franchise and do it in killer style. Brutal genius, it has the razor-sharp smarts of the finest entries in the series with a third act that absolutely nails it."

This film's cast adds Kyle Gallner (Jennifer's Body), Mason Gooding (Love, Victor), Mikey Madison (Better Things), Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Jenna Ortega (You), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Yellowjackets), Sonia Ammar, Jack Quaid (The Boys) and Melissa Barrera (In the Heights). Marley Shelton, who appeared in 2011's Scream 4 as Deputy Judy Hicks, returns too.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Campbell said she was reassured to join the project by the new directors Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, who are longtime fans of Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson's original creation.

"I genuinely was in two minds," Campbell said in October. "The idea of making these films without Wes Craven seemed challenging to me. I loved the man very much. But Matt and Tyler wrote me a letter, speaking of their appreciation and great respect for Wes Craven, and speaking of the fact that the very reason that they are directors today was because of these movies and because of Wes, and that meant a great deal to me."