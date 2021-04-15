The fifth Scream film reunites the stars of the original movies and wrapped filming in November

Scream 5 Has Multiple Screenplays and Edits to Throw Off Fans and Avoid Spoilers (Report)

Scream 5 is doing all it can to avoid spoilers from leaking.

The popular franchise is back with the original stars, and horror site Bloody Disgusting reported that filmmakers behind the scenes confirmed there are multiple versions of the screenplay and multiple edits of the film to ensure spoilers don't leak before the sequel hits theaters.

This is in line with what producer William Sherak previously told CinemaBlend about the film.

"There are multiple versions of the draft out there and most of the cast don't know if they have the right version or not. So we've been playing that game with them as well. The fun of a Scream movie is that everyone is guilty until proven innocent," he said.

The cast of the new Scream includes longtime series stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette. Marley Shelton, who starred as Deputy Judy Hicks in Scream 4, will also reprise her role.

Elsewhere, newcomers Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Jack Quaid will star in the film, alongside Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Sonia Ammar and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

Scream is being directed by Ready or Not's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

Filming for the movie wrapped in November, with original screenplay writer Kevin Williamson revealing the title of the movie and looking back on the journey.

"That's a wrap on Scream, which I'm excited to announce is the official title of the next film!" Williamson wrote alongside a photograph of himself on set with Campbell and Cox. He also shared a photo of himself standing beside the franchise's iconic Ghostface killer, as well as a promotional shot of the title of the film.

"Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans," he continued. "I'm excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again."

Then, detailing that he believes Wes Craven — the director of the first four Scream films who died in 2015 — "would've been so proud" of the film, Williamson wrote that he is "thrilled to be reunited with Neve, Courteney, David and Marley, and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team and [an] incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes's legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart."