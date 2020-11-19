The Fifth Scream Goes Back to the Original with Its Official Title: Scream

Scream fans, get ready to, well, Scream again!

Almost 25 years after the original Scream hit theaters and launched one of horror's most beloved and iconic film franchises, the upcoming fifth film in the series will be revisiting familiar territory — at least in its title.

On Wednesday, Kevin Williamson, who wrote the screenplay for the original movie, revealed that the fifth film in the series will simply — and once again — be titled, Scream.

Posting to Twitter on Wednesday, Williamson, 55, revealed the news of the film's title in a series of posts, where he also shared that filming on the upcoming sequel has been completed.

"That’s a wrap on Scream, which I’m excited to announce is the official title of the next film!" Williamson wrote alongside a photograph of himself on set with series stars Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox. He also shared a photo of himself standing beside the franchise's iconic Ghostface killer, as well as a promotional shot of the title of the film.

"Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans," he continued. "I’m excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again."

Then, detailing that he believes Wes Craven — the director of the first four Scream films who died in 2015 — "would’ve been so proud" of the film, Williamson wrote that he is "thrilled to be reunited with Neve, Courteney, David and Marley, and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team and [an] incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes’s legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart."

The cast of the new Scream includes longtime series stars Campbell, 47, Cox, 56, and David Arquette. Marley Shelton, who starred as Deputy Judy Hicks in Scream 4, will also reprise her role.

Elsewhere, newcomers Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Jack Quaid will star in the film, alongside Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Sonia Ammar and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

Scream is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

Last month, Campbell revealed that a personal letter convinced her to come back to one of her most iconic roles. She previously confirmed in September that she would be returning for the upcoming Scream.

The actress explained in Variety’s special "House of Horror," in which she virtually appeared with Jamie Lee Curtis, that Craven's death was the reason she was so hesitant to come on board for the new movie.

"I had been really apprehensive about doing another one," Campbell said. "People had asked in the past whether I would do another one without Wes or whether I would make another one. I always felt like it’d be too difficult to do it without Wes. He was the master of these films. He did such a beautiful job on them. We were a family."

But Campbell heard from the new directors, Ready or Not duo Bettinelli-Olpin, 42, and Gillett, 38, and learned of their commitment to honoring Craven's legacy. "They actually wrote me a letter and they said they basically are directors because of these films," Campbell said. "They are directors because of Wes Craven and they’re really so excited to be a part of these films and what an honor it is to do them, and that they really want to do justice to Wes and honor his legacy."

"That meant a lot. That letter meant a lot to me," she continued. "Then I went and watched one of their films and it’s brilliant and in keeping in tone. So I thought, 'You know what, I can do this.' I think this could be a lot of fun and a good idea. These are people who are doing it for the love of these films. So that meant something."