Nearly 25 years later, see who from the original cast of Scream is making their return, when the film premieres, and more

Everything We Know About the Latest Installment of Scream, Including the Returning Cast and Plot

I scream, you scream, we all scream for the return of Scream!

25 years after the original Wes Craven's horror film debuted in 1996, the franchise is doubling down on the terror with its upcoming fifth installment, simply titled Scream.

Since Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Dewey Riley (David Arquette), and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) first encountered the infamous Ghostface killer in the original Scream, there have been three sequels and a television spinoff, but the slasher sequel is taking the plot to a whole new level this time around.

"It's hip, it's scary, it's just a new Scream. It's not a reboot, it's not a remake, it's just a brand-new launch. I think it's going to be fantastic," Cox teased on The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021.

scream movie still Credit: Brownie Harris

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are the directors of the fifth flick and are no strangers to the scary scene – both directed the horror movie Ready or Not in 2019. Creator and writer of the original film, Kevin Williamson, also returns as executive producer.

The original 1996 film chronicles the life of a teenage girl named Sidney who gets targeted and stalked by a mysterious killer a year after her mother was murdered. It's a horror film about horror films as the genre becomes crucial to the plot, part of a deadly telephone game.

If you dare, keep scrolling for everything we know about the fifth installment of Scream, including who's in the cast, when it premieres, and more.

What is Scream about?

scream character poster Credit: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group

Set 25 years later since the mysterious murderer's killing rampage shocked the town of Woodsboro, California, a new killer sporting the Ghostface mask emerges, targeting a group of teenagers in an attempt to resurrect secrets of the past.

Who's the face behind the mask? The fifth installment's tagline is, "It's always someone you know." Fans of the franchise, start your guessing!

Is Neve Campbell reprising her role as Sidney Prescott in Scream?

Scream 3 Neve Campbell in Scream | Credit: Dimension Films/Kobal/Shutterstock

Campbell will return as Sidney in the fifth installment of the slasher franchise.

"I am excited to be stepping back into Sidney's shoes and seeing Courteney and David," Campbell told Entertainment Tonight. "These movies mean so much to me for my life and career and they are always a blast to do, so it should be fun."

Being that this franchise means so much to the actress – who's opened up about the movies being life-changing for her – she was slightly apprehensive at first due to new directors. Thankfully, she's back and super excited about her return.

"I definitely had a period where I was thinking it would just be too odd to do a movie without Wes, and I wasn't certain that I would want to do that," she told The Hollywood Reporter in May 2020. "But, I think enough time has passed. I got this really, really respectful letter from the directors [Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett] of the new one. They came to me with Scream 5, and these directors are incredibly talented."

Who else from the original cast is reprising their role in Scream?

David Arquette Scream David Arquette as Dewey Riley in Scream | Credit: Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock

Campbell is being kept on her toes alongside her original costars in the franchise's fifth installment. Cox is reprising her role as Gale Weathers-Riley, while Arquette is back as Dewey Riley.

In addition, Roger L. Jackson is returning to voice Ghostface. Not only does this stay true to the original franchise, but it keeps the identity of Ghostfacec under wraps as well.

Although not from the original Scream cast, actress Marley Shelton from Scream 4 is reprising her role as Deputy Judy Hicks.

Who is the new cast of Scream?

Jenna Ortega (“Tara”) stars in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream." Credit: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group

A handful of fresh faces will be coming along for the ride. New cast members include Kyle Gallner (Jennifer's Body), Mason Gooding (Love, Victor), Mikey Madison (Better Things), Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Jenna Ortega (You), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Yellowjackets), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Melissa Barrera (In the Heights), and newcomer Sonia Ammar.

Where can you watch the Scream trailer?

The trailer for the fifth installment of Scream was released on Oct. 12, 2021, and gives viewers a preview of who and what to expect in the bloody, action-packed film.

The final trailer was released on Jan. 11 and features Arquette's Dewey giving the new characters a quick lesson on how to survive the Ghostface killer's rampage.

When does Scream premiere?

Book yourself a ticket and grab the popcorn, because Scream 5 hits theaters on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

Will Scream be available to stream?