Scream 5 Adds Dylan Minnette and Mason Gooding to Cast

The two young actors will join original Scream stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette

Scream fans have something more to scream about!

On Thursday, it was revealed Dylan Minnette and Mason Gooding are the newest stars set to join the latest iteration in the Scream film series, Scream 5.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Scream franchise’s official Twitter account revealed the news alongside an article from Deadline, which broke the news, where they wrote, “More blood to spill,” beside a blood droplet emoji.

Minnette and Gooding, both 23, reacted to the news on social media, where the Thirteen Reasons Why star tweeted, “[Scream] is one of my favorite movies/franchises of all time and i honestly could not be more excited to be a part of this.”

Gooding, whose father is Cuba Gooding Jr., echoed his sentiments in his own post, writing, "the most nerveracking aspect about joining a franchise is hoping you do right by the fans, and honor what came before you... well, here’s to trying our best to deliver on that front 💕 spooky season just got a lil spookier 🔪😱."

Deadline also reported that other actors — including Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mikey Madison — will round out the cast, alongside Marley Shelton who will reprise her role from Scream 4 as Deputy Judy Hicks.

Though plot details are being kept under wraps, the film will see the return of other fan-favorite stars, including Neve Campbell, who announced her return earlier that same day.

The 46-year-old actress confirmed the news on Instagram alongside a short video of the iconic masked killer.

"Hello again, Sidney… #ImBack," she wrote with the video, which also features a potential release date for the film — January 14, 2022.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Campbell will be joined by fellow original stars, David Arquette and Courteney Cox, who confirmed they'd be returning this past summer.

In her announcement, Cox, 56, shared an image of the movie series' iconic villain's black-and-white mask with the message written in red script: "I can't wait to see this face again."

Arquette, 49, released a statement at the same time the fifth movie was confirmed, writing, "I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new," according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy."

Last month, Arquette said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that working alongside his ex-wife on the upcoming Scream sequel will be no big deal.

The pair originally met on the set of the 1996 original Scream and tied the knot in 1999, later splitting 2010 and finalizing their divorce three years later.

RELATED VIDEO: Scary Expensive: The 3 Most Expensive Horror Movies Ever Made

Arquette — who also starred opposite Cox in three sequels in 1997, 2000 and 2011 — said they "love working together."