Amazing Throwback Photos from the 1996 Premiere of Scream
Before the new Scream drops this weekend, walk down memory lane with a young Courteney Cox, the Friends cast, a baby-faced Patrick Dempsey and more hot attendees at the first film's 1996 L.A. premiere
Courteney Cox & David Arquette
Three years before they wed, the franchise's stars walked the red carpet hand-in-hand.
Neve Campbell
The actress was in the midst of her Party of Five fame when she landed in the Scream franchise, sending her star even higher.
David Schwimmer & Matt LeBlanc
Like true Friends, the two came out to support costar Cox.
Jennifer Aniston & Tate Donovan
As did Cox's bestie and Friends costar Aniston, who brought then-boyfriend Donovan.
Matthew Perry
The all-dressed-up actor rounded out the Friends support squad.
Matthew Lillard
Another face of the era, Scream star Lillard had a ball on the red carpet.
Minnie Driver
As did Driver, there between her roles in Circle of Friends and Good Will Hunting.
Patrick Dempsey
The baby-faced actor rocked quite a pattern (and facial hair!).
Reese Witherspoon
Witherspoon was all of 20 years old that year.
Rose McGowan & Wes Craven
McGowan hung with director Craven (who died in 2015) at the afterparty.
Saffron
Shiny dress? Strappy sandals? Dyed bangs? Singer Saffron's ensemble was right on point for the mid-'90s.
Skeet Ulrich
As was Scream star Ulrich's bucket hat and open collar.