Amazing Throwback Photos from the 1996 Premiere of Scream

Before the new Scream drops this weekend, walk down memory lane with a young Courteney Cox, the Friends cast, a baby-faced Patrick Dempsey and more hot attendees at the first film's 1996 L.A. premiere

By Kate Hogan January 11, 2022 03:04 PM

1 of 12

Courteney Cox & David Arquette

Credit: S Granitz/WireImage

Three years before they wed, the franchise's stars walked the red carpet hand-in-hand.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Neve Campbell

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The actress was in the midst of her Party of Five fame when she landed in the Scream franchise, sending her star even higher. 

3 of 12

David Schwimmer & Matt LeBlanc

Credit: Iris Schneider/Los Angeles Times via Getty

Like true Friends, the two came out to support costar Cox.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

Jennifer Aniston & Tate Donovan

Credit: David Keeler/Online USA/Getty

As did Cox's bestie and Friends costar Aniston, who brought then-boyfriend Donovan. 

Advertisement

5 of 12

Matthew Perry

Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

The all-dressed-up actor rounded out the Friends support squad. 

6 of 12

Matthew Lillard

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Another face of the era, Scream star Lillard had a ball on the red carpet. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

Minnie Driver

Credit: David Keeler/Getty

As did Driver, there between her roles in Circle of Friends and Good Will Hunting. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

Patrick Dempsey

Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

The baby-faced actor rocked quite a pattern (and facial hair!).

Advertisement

9 of 12

Reese Witherspoon

Credit: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Witherspoon was all of 20 years old that year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

Rose McGowan & Wes Craven

Credit: Iris Schneider/Los Angeles Times via Getty

McGowan hung with director Craven (who died in 2015) at the afterparty. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

Saffron

Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Shiny dress? Strappy sandals? Dyed bangs? Singer Saffron's ensemble was right on point for the mid-'90s. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 12

Skeet Ulrich

Credit: S Granitz/WireImage

As was Scream star Ulrich's bucket hat and open collar. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kate Hogan