Scout Willis Thanks Fans for 'Outpouring of Love' Following Dad Bruce's Aphasia Announcement

Scout Willis is feeling the love.

On Wednesday, Scout, 30, thanked friends and fans for sharing their support following news of dad Bruce Willis' aphasia diagnosis.

"The exquisite outpouring of love that I am experiencing right now is just blowing me away," Scout wrote on her Instagram Story, posting a throwback photo of her dad smiling in a yellow bandana and yellow-tinted glasses. "Thank you all for showing up with so much tenderness and stunning love for my daddio and my whole family."

Scout also shared a picture of herself and the Die Hard star, 67, sitting close together on a chair, and a playful selfie with his daughter Evelyn Willis. Dad to five daughters, Bruce shares Rumer Willis, 33, Scout and Tallulah Willis, 28, with his ex-wife Demi Moore, plus Mabel Willis and Evelyn, 7, with wife Emma Heming Willis.

Rumer also shouted him out on her Instagram Story the same day that the family shared his health news. The eldest Willis daughter posted a carousel of adorable pictures with her dad from her baby days.

Heming Willis, Moore and Willis' three older daughters announced on Wednesday that he would be retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

Posting a photo of him on their Instagram feeds, they wrote, "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the caption added.

According to Mayo Clinic, aphasia "robs you of the ability to communicate" and "can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written." The group adds that the condition "typically occurs suddenly after a stroke or a head injury. But it can also come on gradually from a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes progressive, permanent damage (degenerative)."

Bruce's family's Instagram posts went on to say that it "is a really challenging time" for them all, "and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support."