Scott Rudin Says He's 'Stepping Back' from Movie Projects as He Pledges to 'Change' amid Abuse Allegations

After stepping back from his Broadway productions, Oscar-winning producer Scott Rudin is following suit with his film projects amid allegations of abusive behavior.

"I am stepping back from my film and streaming projects in addition to my work on Broadway," Rudin said in a statement on Tuesday obtained by Deadline.

"I am doing so to take the time to work on personal issues I should have long ago," Rudin, 62, continued. "When I commented over the weekend, I was focused on Broadway reopening successfully and not wanting my previous behavior to detract from everyone's efforts to return. It's clear to me I should take the same path in film and streaming."

He added, "I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior has caused and I take this step with a commitment to grow and change."

On Saturday, the 17-time Tony winner broke his silence, sharing a statement with The Washington Post and Associated Press.

"Much has been written about my history of troubling interactions with colleagues, and I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior caused to individuals, directly and indirectly," Rudin said in his previous statement.

Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo in Moulin Rogue. Credit: Matthew Murphy 2019

"After a period of reflection, I've made the decision to step back from active participation on our Broadway productions, effective immediately," he continued. "My roles will be filled by others from the Broadway community and in a number of cases, from the roster of participants already in place on those shows."

Rudin, a Hollywood film producer known for No Country For Old Men and The Social Network, concluded, "My passionate hope and expectation is that Broadway will reopen successfully very soon, and that the many talented artists associated with it will once again begin to thrive and share their artistry with the world. I do not want any controversy associated with me to interrupt Broadway's well deserved return, or specifically, the return of the 1500 people working on these shows."

Rudin's statements come after The Hollywood Reporter published a report of his allegedly abusive behavior in which several of his former employees came forward with numerous accounts of violent outbursts. No charges are known to be filed against the producer.

Rudin's statement to the Post also comes after several conference calls took place to discuss his involvement in the upcoming revival of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman, which he was set to produce, according to THR, which reported that star Jackman was "very concerned" and his costar Sutton Foster went as far as threatening to leave the production if Rudin "didn't take a seat."