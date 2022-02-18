Scott Eastwood Reveals He Turned Down Suicide Squad Sequels Because of Dad Clint Eastwood's Advice

Scott Eastwood claims the studio "didn't want to pay" him for the movies he'd appear in after the original 2016 Suicide Squad

Scott Eastwood says his dad Clint Eastwood helped him decide not to return for more Suicide Squad films — and it was mostly all about the Benjamins.

Scott, 35, starred in 2016's Suicide Squad as Lt. GQ Edwards. According to the actor, Warner Bros. offered him a three-movie deal, including last year's sequel The Suicide Squad, but he turned it down at least in part because "they didn't want to pay me any money for those next movies," he told Insider.

Additionally, "They didn't have another script for the other movie, so I didn't know what I was going to be signing myself up for," he claimed. (Reps for Warner Bros. and DC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.)

Scott said he told Clint, 91, " 'They don't want to pay me,' " to which the four-time Academy Award winner replied, " 'If it feels like they really need you and if it's a good part, then do it. If not, then don't.' "

"I didn't have the answer to those questions at that time," Scott told Insider. "I wasn't going to have the answers, and they were pressuring me. So ultimately it didn't happen."

"We're working on something else now, another TV show that's connected to that universe," said Gunn, 55. "I can't quite say."

The news comes as Gunn's latest series for the streamer, Peacemaker, has been deemed a hit — with 95 percent critics' consensus on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score at 87 percent.

"We're the biggest show in the world right now," he added of the series starring John Cena, who reprises his role from The Suicide Squad. "The show is doing extraordinarily well, and we're excited, we all like doing it, we just need to cross some T's and dot some I's, which is basically me."

As for what Scott has learned growing up with Hollywood's most famous tough guy, the actor told Esquire back in 2016, "My father's definitely old-school. And he raised me with integrity — to be places on time, show up and work hard."

He also revealed he might continue to follow in Clint's footsteps and move behind the camera one day.